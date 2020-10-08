Jaime Francisco Guerrero Jr.







It is with great sadness and broken hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved Jaime Francisco Guerrero Jr. Born July 26, 1978, he was called home to be with our Lord on September 27, 2020.



Jaime Jr. is survived by his loving wife, Renee Guerrero, father, Jaime Guerrero Sr, mother, Yolanda Guerrero, Brothers, Christopher (Rocky) Guerrero and partner Ani Bisono, Daniel Guerrero and Valentino Guerrero, Sister Victoria (Erica) Lara and husband David Lara, Grandmother Delfina Avila, as well as four nieces, three nephews and many cherished family and friends. Jaime Jr. is preceded in death by his Grandmother Marylou Padilla and Grandfathers Luis Padilla and Thomas Avila.



Services will be held at Calvary Chapel in Belen, NM on Friday, Oct. 9, 2020.





