James A. Andrade
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James A. Andrade



James Adrian Andrade, age 27, beloved son, father, family member, and friend, passed away on Sunday, June 14, 2020.

James is survived by his parents Randy and Mona Miranda; son Ezekiel; Aunt Monica (Anise) Lucero and husband Archie; Uncle Steven Andrade and wife Jessica; Aunt Rachel Miranda; Aunt Roseanne Lobato and husband Albert; cousins Ashley Barela and fiance Jesus Sanchez, Seth Andrade, Matthew and Andrew Lobato, Alexandria, Brittany and Leandra Preciado; "nephew" Raymond Sanchez and "niece" Marissa Sanchez, as well as many extended family members and friends. He was preceded in death by his grandparents Raymond and Rebecca Andrade and Isidore and Esther Miranda.

James loved his family, friends and dogs. He was most happy when he was spending time with Ezekiel, Raymond and Marissa. James never hesitated to lend a helping hand or to stop what he was doing to listen to someone's problem and offer words of encouragement. Anyone who knew James will remember his outgoing personality, big smile and bear hugs.

James was a man of faith who prayed every day. He believed that everything in life happens for a reason. He trusted God with his life and is now at peace.

Cremation has taken place. Services will be held on Thursday, July 2, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Calvary Church located at 4001 Osuna Rd. NE, Albuquerque, NM 87109.

Honorary Pallbearers will be Jesus Sanchez, Darren Osife, Daniel Barela, Chris Martinez, Nick Sanchez, and Anthony Rios.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Jun. 30, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved