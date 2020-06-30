James A. Andrade







James Adrian Andrade, age 27, beloved son, father, family member, and friend, passed away on Sunday, June 14, 2020.



James is survived by his parents Randy and Mona Miranda; son Ezekiel; Aunt Monica (Anise) Lucero and husband Archie; Uncle Steven Andrade and wife Jessica; Aunt Rachel Miranda; Aunt Roseanne Lobato and husband Albert; cousins Ashley Barela and fiance Jesus Sanchez, Seth Andrade, Matthew and Andrew Lobato, Alexandria, Brittany and Leandra Preciado; "nephew" Raymond Sanchez and "niece" Marissa Sanchez, as well as many extended family members and friends. He was preceded in death by his grandparents Raymond and Rebecca Andrade and Isidore and Esther Miranda.



James loved his family, friends and dogs. He was most happy when he was spending time with Ezekiel, Raymond and Marissa. James never hesitated to lend a helping hand or to stop what he was doing to listen to someone's problem and offer words of encouragement. Anyone who knew James will remember his outgoing personality, big smile and bear hugs.



James was a man of faith who prayed every day. He believed that everything in life happens for a reason. He trusted God with his life and is now at peace.



Cremation has taken place. Services will be held on Thursday, July 2, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Calvary Church located at 4001 Osuna Rd. NE, Albuquerque, NM 87109.



Honorary Pallbearers will be Jesus Sanchez, Darren Osife, Daniel Barela, Chris Martinez, Nick Sanchez, and Anthony Rios.





