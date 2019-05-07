James A. Arias
James A. Arias, 81, died Saturday, May 4, 2019 in his home, surrounded by family. He lived a fulfilling life as a husband, brother, father, grandfather, uncle and family man. He is survived by his loving wife, Toby; his brother, Richard Arias; his two daughters, Alison Arias Givens and Julie Arias Young, his sons-in-law, Kevin Givens and Mark Young; his grandchildren, Ross, Travis, Ryane, Luke and Georgia; his sister-in-law, Harriett
Faigman; his nieces, Ilene Wilbur and Amy Diamond. Jim was a respected member of his community and impacted the lives of many. He will be greatly missed for his unique sense of humor and immense care of others. As Jim would say, Illegitimum non carborundum. Please visit our online guestbook for Jim at
Published in Albuquerque Journal on May 7, 2019