Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James A. Arias. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

James A. Arias







James A. Arias, 81, died Saturday, May 4, 2019 in his home, surrounded by family. He lived a fulfilling life as a husband, brother, father, grandfather, uncle and family man. He is survived by his loving wife, Toby; his brother, Richard Arias; his two daughters, Alison Arias Givens and Julie Arias Young, his sons-in-law, Kevin Givens and Mark Young; his grandchildren, Ross, Travis, Ryane, Luke and Georgia; his sister-in-law, Harriett



Faigman; his nieces, Ilene Wilbur and Amy Diamond. Jim was a respected member of his community and impacted the lives of many. He will be greatly missed for his unique sense of humor and immense care of others. As Jim would say, Illegitimum non carborundum. Please visit our online guestbook for Jim at



www.FrenchFunerals.com



James A. AriasJames A. Arias, 81, died Saturday, May 4, 2019 in his home, surrounded by family. He lived a fulfilling life as a husband, brother, father, grandfather, uncle and family man. He is survived by his loving wife, Toby; his brother, Richard Arias; his two daughters, Alison Arias Givens and Julie Arias Young, his sons-in-law, Kevin Givens and Mark Young; his grandchildren, Ross, Travis, Ryane, Luke and Georgia; his sister-in-law, HarriettFaigman; his nieces, Ilene Wilbur and Amy Diamond. Jim was a respected member of his community and impacted the lives of many. He will be greatly missed for his unique sense of humor and immense care of others. As Jim would say, Illegitimum non carborundum. Please visit our online guestbook for Jim at Published in Albuquerque Journal on May 7, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Albuquerque Journal Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close