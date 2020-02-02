Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James Alan Borders. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

James Alan Borders







James Alan Borders passed away on Monday, January 27, 2020. He was born Friday, August 8, 1941 in Akron Ohio, the oldest son of Alvin Marshall and Jane Price Borders. He is survived by his wife of fifty years, Deborah. Also surviving are his sister, Elizabeth Putjenter and husband Klaus of Eugene, Oregon, and several nieces and nephews. Although Jim had no children, he was named Godfather for three: Jessica Alley Stagg of Sammamish, WA. Justin Alley of Vancouver, WA and Kristen Kruckenberg of Bedford, MA. He was preceded in death by his parents and his younger brother, David.



Jim graduated from Reed College in Portland, Oregon and continued his education at the University of Illinois where he earned his doctorate in Physics. He began his career at Sandia National Laboratory in 1968, where he worked until his retirement. While there, he participated in the investigation of the explosion of the center gun turret on the Battleship Iowa, and was part of the Sandia team that testified before the Senate Armed Services Committee. He presented his research findings at international physics conferences and had many friends throughout the world.



Jim enjoyed playing bridge, growing orchids, gardening, and skiing.



Cremation has taken place. At Jim's request, no Memorial Service will be held, but donations can be made to The James Borders Physics Research Fellowship, Reed College, ATTN Kathy Saitas, 3203 Woodstock Boulevard, Portland, Oregon 97202-8199. Please visit our online guestbook for James at



www.FrenchFunerals.com



James Alan BordersJames Alan Borders passed away on Monday, January 27, 2020. He was born Friday, August 8, 1941 in Akron Ohio, the oldest son of Alvin Marshall and Jane Price Borders. He is survived by his wife of fifty years, Deborah. Also surviving are his sister, Elizabeth Putjenter and husband Klaus of Eugene, Oregon, and several nieces and nephews. Although Jim had no children, he was named Godfather for three: Jessica Alley Stagg of Sammamish, WA. Justin Alley of Vancouver, WA and Kristen Kruckenberg of Bedford, MA. He was preceded in death by his parents and his younger brother, David.Jim graduated from Reed College in Portland, Oregon and continued his education at the University of Illinois where he earned his doctorate in Physics. He began his career at Sandia National Laboratory in 1968, where he worked until his retirement. While there, he participated in the investigation of the explosion of the center gun turret on the Battleship Iowa, and was part of the Sandia team that testified before the Senate Armed Services Committee. He presented his research findings at international physics conferences and had many friends throughout the world.Jim enjoyed playing bridge, growing orchids, gardening, and skiing.Cremation has taken place. At Jim's request, no Memorial Service will be held, but donations can be made to The James Borders Physics Research Fellowship, Reed College, ATTN Kathy Saitas, 3203 Woodstock Boulevard, Portland, Oregon 97202-8199. Please visit our online guestbook for James at Published in Albuquerque Journal on Feb. 2, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Albuquerque Journal Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close