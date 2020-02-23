James Allen Latham

James Allen Latham, age 74, of Albuquerque, passed away Tuesday, February 18, 2020. He is survived by his brother, Roger Dale Latham and his wife Patricia; niece Mylissa Latham Maynard and husband Anthony, of Morehead City, NC; nephew, Christopher Dale Latham; and great-niece Diane Elyse Latham of Maryville, TN. Jim was preceded in death by his parents, Shirley and James Latham. He lived a quiet and private life but was dearly loved by his family and friends. A Visitation will be held at FRENCH - University on Tuesday, February 25, 2020 from 1 - 2 pm, a Graveside Service will follow at Sandia Memory Gardens at 2:00 pm. Please visit the online guestbook for Jim at www.FrenchFunerals.com.
