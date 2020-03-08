Baiamonte, James
James "Jim" Baiamonte, 61, long time resident of Albuquerque was taken far too early on March 4, 2020. He continued to give until the end by donating his organs to save two lives. Jim is survived by his loving wife of 38 years and high school sweetheart, Kimberly; daughter, Britt (Kyle McMurray); son, Brennan (Laura); four grandchildren, Patrick, Olivia, Jameson, and Molly; father, Phil; brothers, Rob (Terry) and Tom.
Jim had a deep devotion to his country and served in the military as an enlisted man and a JAG officer. He practiced law for 33 years and was very accomplished. Jim was a man of many skills, talents, and interests, but above all else, was his love and devotion to his family. He valued time with his children, whether it be talking about books, politics, history, or football. Jim "Poppy" cherished his time spent with his grandchildren. Jim and Kim shared a loving and full life together. There were lots of special trips and adventures with numerous more planned for the future. Jim was many things to many people, but none more so than he was to his wife, Kim.
The loss is immeasurable to those who knew him and loved him. His personality was large and the void will never be filled for those left behind. His quick wit, humor, and intelligence truly made Jim one of a kind. A private gathering will be held in his memory. Memorial donations in memory of Jim can be made to the Animal Humane Society, 615 Virginia Street, SE, Albuquerque, NM 87108. Foreverâ€¦and Ever, #63. Please visit our online guestbook for Jim at www.FrenchFunerals.com.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Mar. 8, 2020