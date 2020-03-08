Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James Baiamonte. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Baiamonte, James







James "Jim" Baiamonte, 61, long time resident of Albuquerque was taken far too early on March 4, 2020. He continued to give until the end by donating his organs to save two lives. Jim is survived by his loving wife of 38 years and high school sweetheart, Kimberly; daughter, Britt (Kyle McMurray); son, Brennan (Laura); four grandchildren, Patrick, Olivia, Jameson, and Molly; father, Phil; brothers, Rob (Terry) and Tom.



Jim had a deep devotion to his country and served in the military as an enlisted man and a JAG officer. He practiced law for 33 years and was very accomplished. Jim was a man of many skills, talents, and interests, but above all else, was his love and devotion to his family. He valued time with his children, whether it be talking about books, politics, history, or football. Jim "Poppy" cherished his time spent with his grandchildren. Jim and Kim shared a loving and full life together. There were lots of special trips and adventures with numerous more planned for the future. Jim was many things to many people, but none more so than he was to his wife, Kim.



The loss is immeasurable to those who knew him and loved him. His personality was large and the void will never be filled for those left behind. His quick wit, humor, and intelligence truly made Jim one of a kind. A private gathering will be held in his memory. Memorial donations in memory of Jim can be made to the Animal Humane Society, 615 Virginia Street, SE, Albuquerque, NM 87108. Foreverâ€¦and Ever, #63. Please visit our online guestbook for Jim at



Baiamonte, JamesJames "Jim" Baiamonte, 61, long time resident of Albuquerque was taken far too early on March 4, 2020. He continued to give until the end by donating his organs to save two lives. Jim is survived by his loving wife of 38 years and high school sweetheart, Kimberly; daughter, Britt (Kyle McMurray); son, Brennan (Laura); four grandchildren, Patrick, Olivia, Jameson, and Molly; father, Phil; brothers, Rob (Terry) and Tom.Jim had a deep devotion to his country and served in the military as an enlisted man and a JAG officer. He practiced law for 33 years and was very accomplished. Jim was a man of many skills, talents, and interests, but above all else, was his love and devotion to his family. He valued time with his children, whether it be talking about books, politics, history, or football. Jim "Poppy" cherished his time spent with his grandchildren. Jim and Kim shared a loving and full life together. There were lots of special trips and adventures with numerous more planned for the future. Jim was many things to many people, but none more so than he was to his wife, Kim.The loss is immeasurable to those who knew him and loved him. His personality was large and the void will never be filled for those left behind. His quick wit, humor, and intelligence truly made Jim one of a kind. A private gathering will be held in his memory. Memorial donations in memory of Jim can be made to the Animal Humane Society, 615 Virginia Street, SE, Albuquerque, NM 87108. Foreverâ€¦and Ever, #63. Please visit our online guestbook for Jim at www.FrenchFunerals.com Published in Albuquerque Journal on Mar. 8, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Albuquerque Journal Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close