James Barnum Robinson Jr.COL James Barnum Robinson Jr. US Army, (Retired), 89, of Albuquerque, NM, passed away peacefully on December 1, 2020."Facing the end, I'm sad at 'leaving the party' " was a favorite saying of his as he neared the end of a truly marvelous life.Born September 26, 1931 in Savannah, GA, Jim was the first-born son of James Barnum Sr. and Hattie (she hated that name) Frances Robinson. He graduated from Atlanta's North Fulton County High School in 1949. A graduate of Presbyterian College in South Carolina, he commissioned a 2LT in the United States Army, beginning his service in 1953 as an Infantry Officer and Ranger in the 82nd Airborne Division "All American", completing the remainder of his career in the Military Police Corps. He honorably served our country for 30 years before retiring from the US Army Reserves in 1983.Jim's civilian career was in sales. A stalwart, award-winning sales representative and account executive for Mosler, Inc. and later Diebold, Inc., he dedicated his life to meeting the security needs of banks across New Mexico and West Texas. Jim was New Mexico's very first Certified Protection Professional (CPP) and proudly displayed it on his car's license plate (CPP*ONE) for 40 years until his passing. As a life member of the Reserve Officers Association (ROA), the American Society for Industrial Security (ASIS), a dedicated Rotarian and Mason, Jim was a respected contributor and leader in the business community who believed in giving back to that community at every opportunity.Having been stricken with Guillain-Barre Syndrome in 1986, Jim not only overcame the crippling paralysis and effects of that horrible disease, he became an advisory council member and New Mexico Liaison to the Guillain-Barre International Foundation. He would always tell us "Be kind... Everyone you meet is fighting a battle", another one of his favorite phrases. Jim is survived by his children, Dwight Eric Robinson, LTC (Retired) US Army and wife Jamie, Amber Alexis Lamote and husband Jeff; his grandchildren, Karr Barnum, Joy Alexandra, and Josephine August; his brother, John McIntosh Robinson; one nephew, Brian Robinson; and too many friends to be counted. He was preceded in death by his wife, Sandra Ann "SanDee" and his daughter, Holly Kirsten.A private burial will take place at the Santa Fe National Cemetery. Rendering of Full Military Honors will be held in the Spring of 2021 along with a celebration of life.Please visit our online guestbook for COL Robinson at