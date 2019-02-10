James Beaty
|
1936-2019
James M. Beaty, age 82, a resident of Belen, passed away from COPD at the Veterans Hospital, on Saturday, February 2, 2019. He sold his farm in Indiana to move to NM for a family member with
asthma. James
was born to the late Warren and Anne Beaty, his mother from Ireland. He served in the US Navy during the Korean Conflict. James belonged to local 412 Plumbers and Pipefitters Union. He wore many hats; James farmed, was a racehorse owner and a welder. A very special thank you to the wonderful staff at the Veterans Hospital. He was treated with knowledge, experience,
kindness and true consideration as a veteran.
James is preceded in death by his parents, Warren and Anne and son, Patrick
Lee in 1998.
He is survived by his wife,
Eileen Beaty;
son, Jason (Melissa) daughter
Cynthia; son,
Mike (Cindy);
son, Patrick Alex;
grandchildren, Hadley, Candy,
Niko, Jenn,
Mikie, Sara, and
Zaelynn; brother, John; sister, Carmen of Minnesota; favorit nephew Kevin and good friend, Bud Larsen. He is also survived by numerous relatives back east.
Per James's request cremation has taken place with a Private family service. In his memory you can donate to Valencia County Animal Shelter, 1209 NM-314, Los Lunas, NM 87031.
Arrangements are being handled by the caring professionals at the Noblin Funeral Service Belen Chapel, 418 W. Reinken Ave., (505)864-4448.
Noblin Funeral Service
418 W. Reinken Ave.
Belen, NM 87002
(505) 864-4448
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Feb. 10, 2019