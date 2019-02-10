Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James Beaty. View Sign

James Beaty



1936-2019







James M. Beaty, age 82, a resident of Belen, passed away from COPD at the Veterans Hospital, on Saturday, February 2, 2019. He sold his farm in Indiana to move to NM for a family member with



asthma. James



was born to the late Warren and Anne Beaty, his mother from Ireland. He served in the US Navy during the Korean Conflict. James belonged to local 412 Plumbers and Pipefitters Union. He wore many hats; James farmed, was a racehorse owner and a welder. A very special thank you to the wonderful staff at the Veterans Hospital. He was treated with knowledge, experience,



kindness and true consideration as a veteran.



James is preceded in death by his parents, Warren and Anne and son, Patrick



Lee in 1998.



He is survived by his wife,



Eileen Beaty;



son, Jason (Melissa) daughter



Cynthia; son,



Mike (Cindy);



son, Patrick Alex;



grandchildren, Hadley, Candy,



Niko, Jenn,



Mikie, Sara, and



Zaelynn; brother, John; sister, Carmen of Minnesota; favorit nephew Kevin and good friend, Bud Larsen. He is also survived by numerous relatives back east.



Per James's request cremation has taken place with a Private family service. In his memory you can donate to Valencia County Animal Shelter, 1209 NM-314, Los Lunas, NM 87031.



Arrangements are being handled by the caring professionals at the Noblin Funeral Service Belen Chapel, 418 W. Reinken Ave., (505)864-4448.



James Beaty1936-2019James M. Beaty, age 82, a resident of Belen, passed away from COPD at the Veterans Hospital, on Saturday, February 2, 2019. He sold his farm in Indiana to move to NM for a family member withasthma. Jameswas born to the late Warren and Anne Beaty, his mother from Ireland. He served in the US Navy during the Korean Conflict. James belonged to local 412 Plumbers and Pipefitters Union. He wore many hats; James farmed, was a racehorse owner and a welder. A very special thank you to the wonderful staff at the Veterans Hospital. He was treated with knowledge, experience,kindness and true consideration as a veteran.James is preceded in death by his parents, Warren and Anne and son, PatrickLee in 1998.He is survived by his wife,Eileen Beaty;son, Jason (Melissa) daughterCynthia; son,Mike (Cindy);son, Patrick Alex;grandchildren, Hadley, Candy,Niko, Jenn,Mikie, Sara, andZaelynn; brother, John; sister, Carmen of Minnesota; favorit nephew Kevin and good friend, Bud Larsen. He is also survived by numerous relatives back east.Per James's request cremation has taken place with a Private family service. In his memory you can donate to Valencia County Animal Shelter, 1209 NM-314, Los Lunas, NM 87031.Arrangements are being handled by the caring professionals at the Noblin Funeral Service Belen Chapel, 418 W. Reinken Ave., (505)864-4448. Funeral Home Noblin Funeral Service

418 W. Reinken Ave.

Belen , NM 87002

(505) 864-4448 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Albuquerque Journal on Feb. 10, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Albuquerque Journal Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close