James Chase Blystone

Service Information
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jul. 24, 2019
6:00 PM
Abq Party Space
300 Menual Blvd NW, suite 200
Obituary
James Chase Blystone





James Chase Blystone, 53, passed suddenly of heart complications July 12, 2019. Jim was a loving father, brother and cherished friend who loved playing guitar with his family and friends, football and the great outdoors, and was a highly skilled machinist for 28 years. We loved our father who instilled, courage, strength and stability in us. He will be dearly missed, and in our hearts forever. Preceded in death by his mother, Margaret Kincannon, father, Richard Horine, and survived by his children Kristy, Justin and Garrett, and sisters Wendy Castillo, Shannon Lawson, Stephanie Horine and their families. Services will be held on Wednesday 7/24 at 6pm, Abq Party Space, 300 Menual Blvd NW, suite 200, 87107.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on July 23, 2019
