James "Jim" Curtis
3/3/1947-
6/25/2020
As James "Jim" Curtis completed his race, our Heavenly Father cheered him across the finish line on June 25, 2020. Jim bravely fought his battle with pancreatic cancer for 15 months.
Jim was born March 3, 1947 in Lindsay, CA, to James H. Curtis and Helen E. (Henry) Curtis. The second child of parents devoted to their pastoral calling; the family relocated many times planting churches along the way. Jim spent his early childhood in Espanola and Los Alamos, NM. He shared many great stories of his childhood adventures in the canyons of Los Alamos. The family moved to Texas where Jim attended Odessa Permian High School and worked in the oil fields. The family moved to Dallas and Jim enlisted in the United States Army in 1965 originally stationed at Ft. Hood, TX. He received training and certification to operate heavy equipment which opened the door for career opportunities later in life. He was then transferred to Ft. Wainwright, AK for 18 months. He finished out his time in the USAR and was honorably discharged in 1971.
Jim married Shirley Pound in 1969. Together they raised three sons whom Jim could not be prouder of: Kelly James, Kyle Wesley, and Koby Allen. The boys were raised in Albuquerque, NM. Jim spent hours upon hours with his boys as they grew up. Although Jim and Shirley entered their marriage with the best of intentions, it was less permanent than expected. Both went on to later remarry.
Jim was blessed to have a 43-year career in the trucking industry, retiring after 32 years at ABF Freight. Oh, the stories (hilarious and sometimes terrifying) he could tell about his work experiences! He was a member of the Western Teamsters Union.
In 2010, Jim married the love of his life, Lauri (Cnare) Galindro Ivy. He gave his life to our Savior Jesus Christ at the age of 63 and was baptized at City Church of Albuquerque. He lived the last 10 years serving God. Jim and Lauri spent time every year (sometimes twice a year) in Kauai, HI - their home away from home. He was always a kind, loving soul and impacted the lives of many people. He earned the respect of all who crossed paths with him, from the youngest to the elderly.
Jim was preceded in death by his father James Curtis; mother Helen Curtis; and sister Deanne Curtis. Jim is survived by former wife Shirley (Pound) Temer; wife, Lauri Curtis; sons: Kelly (Cindy), Kyle (Brooke), and Koby (Nicole); stepsons, Jerry and Matthew (Julianna) Galindro; nephews, Rustin (Elizabeth) and Scott (Kathleen) Pierce; and grandchildren: Mikka, Zoe, Kade, Declan, William and Adeline.
A celebration of Jim's life will take place in the (hopefully) near future due to current mandates in place regarding Covid-19 and travel restrictions. Details will be posted on Daniels Family Funerals website, www.danielsfuneral.com
. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the New Mexico Cancer Center at https://nmcancercenter.org/foundation/donate/