James "Jim" D. Davis



12/23/1968 - 06/07/2019



Walking out of the hospital, knowing we would not see you again was heartbreaking. Experiencing all the things of this past year without you was hard. Time has not healed our hearts. We still miss you every day. We were given the gift to be with you but we wish your life would not have ended so soon. We remember your strength, the fight you fought. We remember your love of the outdoors and see you in every flowering cactus. You are loved and you are missed. To view information or leave a condolence, please visit

Published in Albuquerque Journal on Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Daniels Family Funeral Services, Wyoming Chapel
7601 Wyoming Blvd Ne
Albuquerque, NM 87109
(505) 821-0010
