James Dario Castillo (1962 - 2020)
Service Information
Reflections Funerals & Life Celebrations - Albuquerque
2400 Washington St. NE
Albuquerque, NM
87110
(505)-884-5777
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 4, 2020
5:00 PM
Reflections Funerals & Life Celebrations - Albuquerque
2400 Washington St. NE
Albuquerque, NM 87110
Rosary
Wednesday, Mar. 4, 2020
7:00 PM
Reflections Funerals & Life Celebrations - Albuquerque
2400 Washington St. NE
Albuquerque, NM 87110
Viewing
Thursday, Mar. 5, 2020
9:30 AM
San Clemente Catholic Church
244 Luna Ave SE
Los Lunas, NM
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Mar. 5, 2020
10:00 AM
San Clemente Catholic Church
244 Luna Ave SE
Los Lunas, NM
Obituary
James Dario Castillo





James Dario Castillo, 57, passed away on Wednesday, February 26, 2020. Dario's Life Celebration will begin with a Visitation on Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at 5:00 pm at Salazar Mortuary (400 Third St SW, 87102). Followed by a Rosary which will be recited at 7:00 pm. Final Viewing will take place on Thursday, March 5, 2020 at 9:30am at San Clemente Catholic Church (244 Luna Ave SE, Los Lunas 87031). Followed by a Mass which will begin at 10:00 am. Burial will follow at Los Padillas Cemetery. Please visit Dario's online guestbook at

www.SalazarFunerals.com.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Mar. 1, 2020
