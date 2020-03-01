James Dario Castillo
James Dario Castillo, 57, passed away on Wednesday, February 26, 2020. Dario's Life Celebration will begin with a Visitation on Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at 5:00 pm at Salazar Mortuary (400 Third St SW, 87102). Followed by a Rosary which will be recited at 7:00 pm. Final Viewing will take place on Thursday, March 5, 2020 at 9:30am at San Clemente Catholic Church (244 Luna Ave SE, Los Lunas 87031). Followed by a Mass which will begin at 10:00 am. Burial will follow at Los Padillas Cemetery. Please visit Dario's online guestbook at
www.SalazarFunerals.com.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Mar. 1, 2020