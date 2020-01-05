|
James Donald Greene II
James Donald (Don) Greene II, passed away on December 31, 2019 after an extended illness. He is survived by his daughter, Heather Greene and her husband Harvey Carreathers; son, Shawn Greene; and grandchildren, Cameron, Charlie, Lorrick, Cooper, and Jessica. He will also be missed by brother, Michael Greene and wife Terri Greene; sister, Patti Williams and family friend, Jim Beasley; as well as nieces and nephews, Marianne, Sam, Melissa, Michael and Alexis. He was preceded in death by his wife, Doreen Greene; and parents, James D. I and Kathleen Greene. After service as a Marine in Vietnam and Morocco, Don worked in Bernalillo County's early IT department. In retirement, he was active in local chapters of the Young Marines and Marine Corp League. Friends may visit Tuesday, January 7, 2020, 4:00 p.m. â€" 6:00 p.m. at FRENCH â€" Lomas. A Funeral Service will be held Wednesday, January 8, 2020, 10:00 a.m. at FRENCH â€" Lomas. Interment will follow the service in Santa Fe National Cemetery. Please visit our online guestbook for Don at
www.FrenchFunerals.com
Published in Albuquerque Journal from Jan. 5 to Jan. 7, 2020