James Donald Valdez passed away after a long illness on June 12, 2020. He was born in Vadito, NM on March 5, 1943. His parents were Candelaria R. Perea and Jose Manuel Valdez, Sr. He was a proud member of the Rio Grande High School class of '62. He served in the Army for two years during Vietnam, stationed at Fort Benning. James was a front porch philosopher, animal lover and teller of dichos, Although he never married or had children, "Uncle Donald" leaves his nieces and nephews with the ability to make scrambled eggs, an appreciation of old time rock and roll and many memories of his quirky jokes and distinctive laugh. James is survived by his sisters, Barbara (Al) DeAnda and Consuelo (Louie) Valdez, many cousins, nieces, nephews and grand nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his mother, his father, his brother, Jose Manuel (Rosely) Valdez, Jr., and his nephew, Andrew De Anda. A cremation has taken place. The family will have a Celebration of Life for James later in the year. James requested that donations to Stand Up to Cancer be made in his memory. To every goodbye James added a "Be Good," with a twinkle in his eye.





