James Donald Valdez
1943 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James Donald Valdez



James Donald Valdez passed away after a long illness on June 12, 2020. He was born in Vadito, NM on March 5, 1943. His parents were Candelaria R. Perea and Jose Manuel Valdez, Sr. He was a proud member of the Rio Grande High School class of '62. He served in the Army for two years during Vietnam, stationed at Fort Benning. James was a front porch philosopher, animal lover and teller of dichos, Although he never married or had children, "Uncle Donald" leaves his nieces and nephews with the ability to make scrambled eggs, an appreciation of old time rock and roll and many memories of his quirky jokes and distinctive laugh. James is survived by his sisters, Barbara (Al) DeAnda and Consuelo (Louie) Valdez, many cousins, nieces, nephews and grand nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his mother, his father, his brother, Jose Manuel (Rosely) Valdez, Jr., and his nephew, Andrew De Anda. A cremation has taken place. The family will have a Celebration of Life for James later in the year. James requested that donations to Stand Up to Cancer be made in his memory. To every goodbye James added a "Be Good," with a twinkle in his eye.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved