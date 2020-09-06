1/1
James E. Carter
1931 - 2020
James E. Carter

May 22, 1931 - August 30, 2020





James E.

Carter

(Buddy)

passed away in Albuquerque, NM at 89 years of age. He was born in Las Cruces, NM to Erma and Virgil Carter. He attended Las Cruces High School (Class of 1949) and the New Mexico Military Institute. He was a veteran of the Korean war serving in the Air Force as an airplane mechanic stationed at Luke Air Force base in the 127th field maintenance squadron.

Buddy is survived by his wife Brenda of 58 years, his son Jim (Mary) and daughters Andrea (Carl), Sheila, Suzi (Doug), Dina, his sisters Sue and Virginia, his beloved dog Tinker and many life-long friends. He was

pre-deceased by his sister Lois. Buddy was the proud grandfather of 16 grandchildren and

18 great

grandchildren.

He was a man of many talents who dearly loved his family and was dearly loved by them.

For more details about Buddy or leave a

condolence please visit

www.danielsfuneral.com


Published in Albuquerque Journal on Sep. 6, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Daniels Family Funeral Services, Carlisle Chapel
3113 Carlisle Blvd. NE
Albuquerque, NM 87110
(505) 884-1188
Memories & Condolences

