entered Chapter Eternal on December 13, 2018, after a brief illness. Born August 12, 1940, in Shanghai, China, Jim is preceded in



death by his parents Bernice Cook and Captain Everett George Sanderson,



USN; as well as his wife of 44 years, Joanne Eslick-Sanderson (who passed



away on 12/06/2018). Jim is survived by his two daughters; Erin Sanderson-



Pearson (Albuquerque,



NM) and Erica Davis



(Goodyear, AZ); a sister,



Mary Martha "Missy" Kiely and her husband Bill



(Bernalillo, NM); and



granddaughter Madeline



Pearson (Albuquerque, NM.)



Graduating from St. Mary's High School, Jim subsequently entered the University of New Mexico where Jim became a member of the Beta Xi Chapter of Sigma Chi Fraternity. Jim went on to marry his first wife Tina Karstens in 1962, and they had two daughters, Erin and Erica.



Jim worked as the Personnel Manager with Rust Tractor Co., where he met and eventually married his second wife Joanne in 1975.



He then went on to a long career with Cyprus Foote Mineral as the Regional VP of Human Resources,



which sent him all around the Country. Jim retired September 1, 2002 returning again to New Mexico.



A memorial service will be held at the UNM Alumni Chapel on Friday, March 1st, 2019 from 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.



