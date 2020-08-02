1/1
James E. Scheibner
James E. Scheibner



James E.

Scheibner, age 90, died July 28, 2020, in Albuquerque. He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Jean; three children: David and wife, Susan, of Sandia Park, NM; Ann Cherry and husband, Dave, of Sandia Park, NM; and Scott and wife, Laurie, of Truckee, CA; two grandchildren: Brother John David, CFR, and Adam; and sister, Virginia Pierce of Spokane, WA. He was

preceded in death by his brother Bill.

Jim was born in Davenport, WA, on March 14, 1930 to Herman C. and Effie V. (Funk) Scheibner. He was the first male in his family line to graduate from high school. Following service in the Army Signal Corps from 1951-53, he graduated from Washington State University with Highest Honors in Electrical Engineering. He was employed at Sandia National Labs for 35 years, and retired in 1992 as a Distinguished Member of the Technical Staff. A founding member of the Duke City Model Yacht Club, he enjoyed designing, building and sailing radio controlled model sailboats. He was known to geocaching friends as Shakyjim, and to Ham radio operators as WA5RBS. Per his request, no services will be held. Cremation will be followed by private interment at Santa Fe National Cemetery.


Published in Albuquerque Journal on Aug. 2, 2020.
