James E. Schirber
June 9,1931- April 28, 2019. Jim was a physicist & manager at SNL for 33 yrs, retiring in 1995. He began running competitively at St. John's Univ, MN, competed at the 1981 Natl Masters ( gold: 800 & 1500 meters), Natl Senior Olympics ( silver:1500 meters). He served as an Air Force meteorologist, PhD at Iowa State, & an 1 yr post-doc at Bristol, Engand before SNL.
Jim is survived by Cathy, his wife for 63 yrs, daughters Carol (Gwynn) Lyell & Mary Jane (Jeff) Rolquin, sons, Leo, Peter (Cornelia), Michael (Astrid), & Andrew (Laurie) & 14 grandchildren. He retired in the Black Hills, SD & moved recently to Bozeman MT.
Locally, he was a member of Our Lady of the Assumption Parish. Funeral Mass & burial (full Military Honors with 21 gun salute) were held in Bozeman.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on May 29, 2019