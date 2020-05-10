James E. WalkerJames E. Walker, 96, passed away May 4 in Albuquerque, NM. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Leda Maciel, whom he met in Recife, Brazil, while serving honorably in the U.S. Army during World War II; his partner Sarah E. Edington; sisters JoAnn Darr and Dorothy Ruth Stone; and brother Raymond Douglas. He is survived by his daughters Carol Robles and husband, Fernando, of Santa Fe, NM and Maria Walker and husband Karl Wagener of Glastonbury, CT; granddaughter Natalie Robles of Los Angeles, CA; sister Mary Margaret Walker of Houston, TX; and many nieces and nephews. He particularly cherished the love and attention of niece Sharon Walker of Edgewood, NM and nephew James Stone of Albuquerque. Following his military service he earned a degree in accountancy from the University of Houston and embarked on a career as an accountant and controller for several companies and nonprofit organizations in Philadelphia, PA and Tampa, FL. While raising his family in Churchville, PA, he was a founding member of St. John's United Methodist Church of Ivyland, PA. James began a love affair with New Mexico in the early 1980's and after retiring to the state in 1985, spent many happy hours fishing in the company of his brother and exploring mountains and lakes. During a 10-year period of residence in Edgewood, NM, he and his faithful partner of 25 years, Sarah E. Edington, were founding members of Unity Church at the Edge of the Woods. His faith and religious affiliations were a major and sustaining part of his life. The family requests any donations in James' memory be made to your local food bank to help those struggling with COVID-19. The family would like to express its gratitude to Palmilla Senior Living and Heartland Hospice for the incredible support and loving care they provided to James during the last period of his life. A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date.To view information or leave a condolence please visit