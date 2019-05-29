|
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James Edward Doyle.
James Edward Doyle
James Edward
Doyle, 94 of
Henderson,
Nevada passed
away on May 19, 2019. Jim was
born and raised
in Pierre, South
Dakota. He was
preceded in
death by his
beloved wife of
65 years Georgia Anne (Abeel)
Doyle, son Mark Steven,
sisters Catherine Mullen
and Patty Nelson, and
brother Jerry Doyle. Our families hearts are heavy, but we are blessed knowing he has been reunited with the rest of his family in heaven. He was a loving and devoted husband,
father, uncle, grandfather, great-grandfather, and
friend to so many. He is
survived by his children
Terry Crispell (Edward) of Henderson, Nevada, Tom
Doyle (JoAnn) of Frisco,
Texas and Mary Beth Bell (Matthew) of Santa Clara,
California.
Jim enlisted in the military, serving in World War II in a B-17 as a gunner and radio man. He was a part of the Allied Forces Invasion of Normandy in Northern France on June 6, 1944. After DDay, Jim flew almost 40 combat missions in the B-17 bomber dubbed "The Flying Fortress".
After the war, Jim attended the University of South Dakota for his undergraduate degree and subsequently earned his law degree
from St John's University. Jim was a terrific athlete playing both baseball and hockey in college. He was drafted by the Brooklyn
Dodgers as a second baseman. Jim instead chose to serve his country again
and accepted an offer from the FBI to become a special agent and Organized Crime Specialist after finishing specialized training in Quantico, Virginia.
By 1949, he was in the
field doing what he loved,
cracking cases wide open and catching hardened
criminals in Hammond
and Griffith Indiana,
Carbondale and
Springfield,
Illinois, Las
Vegas Nevada
and finally
retiring 30 years
later in 1979 in
Albuquerque, NM. After retiring from the FBI, Jim started his
own investigation company, JEDI
(James Edward
Doyle Investiga-
tion), doing security
(including working with
the NFL) as well as
background checks for the FBI as a retired agent.
After almost 40 wonderful years of living in Albuquerque, NM, he retired in
2008, moving with his wife Georgia to Henderson, NV to be closer to family and live on a golf course. Jim's FBI stories with the likes of Frank Sinatra, JFK, William Randolph Hearst, and Marilyn Monroe, to name a few, could be made into
movies! Bad guys feared
"Jim Doyle, FBI" but to
his wife and family, he
was loving, kind, caring,
compassionate, warmhearted, down to earth and the best story teller ever.
He was universally loved,
respected, and a father
figure to many. When Jim was your friend, it was for life. Jim also had a deep faith in Christ.
A visitation in memory of Jim will be held at:
David Funeral Home
6200 S. Eastern Ave., Las
Vegas, NV 89119
Monday, June 3, 4-7 pm.
A Memorial Service will be held at the same location
Tuesday, June 4, 10-11
a.m. followed by a private burial at 12 p.m. with full honors at:
Southern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery 1900
Veterans Memorial Dr,
Boulder City, NV 89005.
In lieu of flowers,
donations can be made to the in memory of Mark Steven Doyle.
Published in Albuquerque Journal from May 29 to May 31, 2019
|
|
|
Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page.
Thank you. You have now memorialized
on Facebook.
|
|
The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to:
- Connect with memorials that are important to you.
- Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.
- Share your memories with your Facebook friends.
|