James Edward



Doyle, 94 of



Henderson,



Nevada passed



away on May 19, 2019. Jim was



born and raised



in Pierre, South



Dakota. He was



preceded in



death by his



beloved wife of



65 years Georgia Anne (Abeel)



Doyle, son Mark Steven,



sisters Catherine Mullen



and Patty Nelson, and



brother Jerry Doyle. Our families hearts are heavy, but we are blessed knowing he has been reunited with the rest of his family in heaven. He was a loving and devoted husband,



father, uncle, grandfather, great-grandfather, and



friend to so many. He is



survived by his children



Terry Crispell (Edward) of Henderson, Nevada, Tom



Doyle (JoAnn) of Frisco,



Texas and Mary Beth Bell (Matthew) of Santa Clara,



California.



Jim enlisted in the military, serving in World War II in a B-17 as a gunner and radio man. He was a part of the Allied Forces Invasion of Normandy in Northern France on June 6, 1944. After DDay, Jim flew almost 40 combat missions in the B-17 bomber dubbed "The Flying Fortress".



After the war, Jim attended the University of South Dakota for his undergraduate degree and subsequently earned his law degree



from St John's University. Jim was a terrific athlete playing both baseball and hockey in college. He was drafted by the Brooklyn



Dodgers as a second baseman. Jim instead chose to serve his country again



and accepted an offer from the FBI to become a special agent and Organized Crime Specialist after finishing specialized training in Quantico, Virginia.



By 1949, he was in the



field doing what he loved,



cracking cases wide open and catching hardened



criminals in Hammond



and Griffith Indiana,



Carbondale and



Springfield,



Illinois, Las



Vegas Nevada



and finally



retiring 30 years



later in 1979 in



Albuquerque, NM. After retiring from the FBI, Jim started his



own investigation company, JEDI



(James Edward



Doyle Investiga-



tion), doing security



(including working with



the NFL) as well as



background checks for the FBI as a retired agent.



After almost 40 wonderful years of living in Albuquerque, NM, he retired in



2008, moving with his wife Georgia to Henderson, NV to be closer to family and live on a golf course. Jim's FBI stories with the likes of Frank Sinatra, JFK, William Randolph Hearst, and Marilyn Monroe, to name a few, could be made into



movies! Bad guys feared



"Jim Doyle, FBI" but to



his wife and family, he



was loving, kind, caring,



compassionate, warmhearted, down to earth and the best story teller ever.



He was universally loved,



respected, and a father



figure to many. When Jim was your friend, it was for life. Jim also had a deep faith in Christ.



A visitation in memory of Jim will be held at:







David Funeral Home



6200 S. Eastern Ave., Las



Vegas, NV 89119



Monday, June 3, 4-7 pm.







A Memorial Service will be held at the same location



Tuesday, June 4, 10-11



a.m. followed by a private burial at 12 p.m. with full honors at:







Southern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery 1900



Veterans Memorial Dr,



Boulder City, NV 89005.







In lieu of flowers,



donations can be made to the in memory of Mark Steven Doyle.



