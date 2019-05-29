James Edward Doyle

Service Information
Visitation
Monday, Jun. 3, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Memorial service
Tuesday, Jun. 4, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Obituary
James Edward Doyle



James Edward

Doyle, 94 of

Henderson,

Nevada passed

away on May 19, 2019. Jim was

born and raised

in Pierre, South

Dakota. He was

preceded in

death by his

beloved wife of

65 years Georgia Anne (Abeel)

Doyle, son Mark Steven,

sisters Catherine Mullen

and Patty Nelson, and

brother Jerry Doyle. Our families hearts are heavy, but we are blessed knowing he has been reunited with the rest of his family in heaven. He was a loving and devoted husband,

father, uncle, grandfather, great-grandfather, and

friend to so many. He is

survived by his children

Terry Crispell (Edward) of Henderson, Nevada, Tom

Doyle (JoAnn) of Frisco,

Texas and Mary Beth Bell (Matthew) of Santa Clara,

California.

Jim enlisted in the military, serving in World War II in a B-17 as a gunner and radio man. He was a part of the Allied Forces Invasion of Normandy in Northern France on June 6, 1944. After DDay, Jim flew almost 40 combat missions in the B-17 bomber dubbed "The Flying Fortress".

After the war, Jim attended the University of South Dakota for his undergraduate degree and subsequently earned his law degree

from St John's University. Jim was a terrific athlete playing both baseball and hockey in college. He was drafted by the Brooklyn

Dodgers as a second baseman. Jim instead chose to serve his country again

and accepted an offer from the FBI to become a special agent and Organized Crime Specialist after finishing specialized training in Quantico, Virginia.

By 1949, he was in the

field doing what he loved,

cracking cases wide open and catching hardened

criminals in Hammond

and Griffith Indiana,

Carbondale and

Springfield,

Illinois, Las

Vegas Nevada

and finally

retiring 30 years

later in 1979 in

Albuquerque, NM. After retiring from the FBI, Jim started his

own investigation company, JEDI

(James Edward

Doyle Investiga-

tion), doing security

(including working with

the NFL) as well as

background checks for the FBI as a retired agent.

After almost 40 wonderful years of living in Albuquerque, NM, he retired in

2008, moving with his wife Georgia to Henderson, NV to be closer to family and live on a golf course. Jim's FBI stories with the likes of Frank Sinatra, JFK, William Randolph Hearst, and Marilyn Monroe, to name a few, could be made into

movies! Bad guys feared

"Jim Doyle, FBI" but to

his wife and family, he

was loving, kind, caring,

compassionate, warmhearted, down to earth and the best story teller ever.

He was universally loved,

respected, and a father

figure to many. When Jim was your friend, it was for life. Jim also had a deep faith in Christ.

A visitation in memory of Jim will be held at:



David Funeral Home

6200 S. Eastern Ave., Las

Vegas, NV 89119

Monday, June 3, 4-7 pm.



A Memorial Service will be held at the same location

Tuesday, June 4, 10-11

a.m. followed by a private burial at 12 p.m. with full honors at:



Southern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery 1900

Veterans Memorial Dr,

Boulder City, NV 89005.



In lieu of flowers,

donations can be made to the in memory of Mark Steven Doyle.
Published in Albuquerque Journal from May 29 to May 31, 2019
bullet World War II
