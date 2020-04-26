James Edward Schwiner
In Loving Memory of James Edward Schwiner, age 76 died April 16, 2020 after a long hard battle with lung disease. He is survived by Ethel, his wife of 50 years; children Lisa Smith, Timothy Smith m. Di Hsu, Darren Schwiner, Jennifer Trujillo m. Raydaniel Trujillo, and Sam Schwiner; grandchildren Hugh Smith, Alyssa Trujillo, Juliana Trujillo, and Eric Schwiner; great grandchildren Madison and Issiah Schwiner.
Jim retired as an engineer with the National Labs. It was said that Jim was born 100 years too late, as he would have been a great "mountain man". He loved being in the mountains; hiking, back packing, trail riding, hunting, fishing etc.â€¦ Jim participated in many volunteer activities including Fire Chief of Tijeras and Espanola Volunteer Fire Departments, Lt. Col. in the Civil Air Patrol and volunteer pilot for Life Hawk in Mexico and Belize.
The family wishes to express their gratitude to Presbyterian Hospice Services for their compassionate care.
There will be no public services at this time.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Apr. 26, 2020