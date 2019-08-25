|
|
James Edward Smith
3/28/29 - 8/16/19
James E. Smith,
known to everyone as Jim, was
born in Van
Horn, TX to
James Francis
Smith of
Kingsville, TX
and Mary Jane
Cochrane of La
Mesa, NM on
March 28, 1929.
He passed away
on August 16, 2019 in Albuquerque. He was 90 years old.
Jim was preceded in death by his wife, Dorothy "Dot" Smith. They were
married on December 1, 1951 and celebrated almost 66 years together until her death in 2017. Also passing away before Jim were his mother, Mary Jane
Cochrane Smith; father, James Francis Smith; his brother, Francis Dan
Smith; two sisters, Anne and Dorothy Smith; and son-in-law, Jeff Mortensen. He is survived by three children, James Smith Jr. of Dayton, OH, Joe Smith and wife, Brenda of Phoenix, AZ, and Nancy Smith Mortensen of Albuquerque. He is also survived by six grandchildren and their families, Shelley Smith, Bryan Smith and his fiancee, Omotola Ashorobi, Aaron Smith, Rachel Smith Doss and her husband, Kitt Doss, Jake Mortensen, and Savannah Mortensen Banas and her husband, Chris Banas. He is also survived by two great-grandchildren, Ciana Doss and Jeffrey Michael Banas.
Jim founded J. Smith & Associates in Albuquerque with his wife Dorothy J.
Smith and Associates
provided electronic distribution sales and value-
added engineer-
ing services for
over 40 years.
Jim and Dot were long time members of Faith Lutheran Church in Albuquerque. He was an avid golfer and member of Tanoan Coun-
try Club.
The family would like to
thank Jim's
friends for their prayers
and condolences.
The life of James E.
Smith will be celebrated on Wednesday, August 28,
2019, 10:30 a.m., at Faith Lutheran Church, 10000 Spain Rd. NE, with Pastor Bruce Wilder officiating. The family will be receiving visitors beginning at 9:30 a.m. We invite all friends of Jim to attend the reception in the church hall immediately following the service. Interment will take place the next day, Thursday, August 29, 2019, 12:45 p.m., at Santa Fe National Cemetery, 501 North Guadalupe Street, Santa Fe. A funeral procession will depart
from FRENCH - Wyoming
at 11:15 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the , a veteran's organization, or Faith Lutheran
Church of Albuquerque in Jim's name. Please visit
our online guestbook for
Jim at
www.FrenchFunerals.com.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Aug. 25, 2019