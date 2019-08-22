James Emmitt Russell
1950-2019
Commander
James Emmitt
Russell, age 69, passed away August 1, 2019, from complications of Huntington's disease. He was a
Naval Academy
Graduate and Retired Naval Aviator. James
served our country for over twenty years. He also served as Director of Transportation for eight years, under Governor Johnson's administration, then deployed to Afghanistan as a contractor for the US Army. James is preceded in death by his parents, Dick and Ramona Russell; father-in-law, Martin Chavez Sr. and mother-in-law, Sadie G. Chavez. He is survived by his wife, Pauline Chavez Russell; three stepsons, Matthew Jaramillo and wife Angelic, Steve
Jaramillo Jr. and Robert Jaramillo; three grand-
daughters, Mia
Jaramillo, Alexa
Alveolar, and
Vana Jaramillo; sister, Carol Jane Russell and brother, Jerry Russell from Kansas; brother-in-law, Marty Chavez Jr. and wife Lisa. Per his wishes, Jim has been cremated and services will take place on August 26, 2019, at Romero Funeral Home Chapel, beginning with a Visitation from 10:00 AM â€" 11:00 AM, Service at 11:00 AM and interment at The Naval Academy in Annapolis, MD at a later date.
Please sign James' online
tribute at www.
romerofuneralhomenm.com Romero Funeral
Home, 609 N. Main St.
Belen, NM
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Aug. 22, 2019