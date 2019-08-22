James Emmitt Russell (1950 - 2019)
Service Information
Romero Funeral Home
609 N Main St
Belen, NM
87002
(505)-864-8501
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 26, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Service
Monday, Aug. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
Obituary
James Emmitt Russell

1950-2019



Commander

James Emmitt

Russell, age 69, passed away August 1, 2019, from complications of Huntington's disease. He was a

Naval Academy

Graduate and Retired Naval Aviator. James

served our country for over twenty years. He also served as Director of Transportation for eight years, under Governor Johnson's administration, then deployed to Afghanistan as a contractor for the US Army. James is preceded in death by his parents, Dick and Ramona Russell; father-in-law, Martin Chavez Sr. and mother-in-law, Sadie G. Chavez. He is survived by his wife, Pauline Chavez Russell; three stepsons, Matthew Jaramillo and wife Angelic, Steve

Jaramillo Jr. and Robert Jaramillo; three grand-

daughters, Mia

Jaramillo, Alexa

Alveolar, and

Vana Jaramillo; sister, Carol Jane Russell and brother, Jerry Russell from Kansas; brother-in-law, Marty Chavez Jr. and wife Lisa. Per his wishes, Jim has been cremated and services will take place on August 26, 2019, at Romero Funeral Home Chapel, beginning with a Visitation from 10:00 AM â€" 11:00 AM, Service at 11:00 AM and interment at The Naval Academy in Annapolis, MD at a later date.

Please sign James' online

tribute at www.

Published in Albuquerque Journal on Aug. 22, 2019
