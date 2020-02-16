Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James Farrell. View Sign Service Information Celebration of Life 2:30 PM - 4:30 PM FRENCH â€" Lomas Send Flowers Obituary

James G. Farrell, age 74, passed away on Tuesday, February 11, 2020, in Albuquerque, New Mexico. Jim was known for his dry humor and love of adventure. From boyhood he loved the outdoors and in Boy Scouts he attained the level of Eagle Scout. As an adult he enjoyed riding his bike, hiking with his family, and taking trips and walks with his wife. He loved music and singing, especially folk music, and was a skilled guitar player. He was proud of serving his country in the Army. He was stationed in Germany where he was a missile- technician and was awarded a National Defense Service Medal and recognized as a Sharpshooter.



Jim was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, and brother. He is survived by his wife, Jacqueline Farrell; his daughter, Aleyna Wicke and son-in-law, Brendan Wicke; his daughter, Cara Farrell; his son, Lochlin Farrell; seven Wicke grandchildren, Max, Ben, Lilly, Cassian, Roy, Cora Rose, and Shane; and two sisters, Janet Farrell and Eileen Farrell.



A Celebration of Jim's Life will be held Monday, February 17, 2020, 2:30 p.m. - 4:30 p.m. at FRENCH â€" Lomas. Please visit our online guestbook for James at



