James Floyd "Jim" Garth
Jim joined his Lord and Savior on January 30, 2020.
Jim was born on April 18, 1928 in Dallas, TX and grew up in western Texas and eastern New Mexico. After graduating from Matador High School in Matador, TX in 1945 he joined the US Marine Corps. After his discharge he joined the Army National Guard as well. Jim began his career with Mtn. Bell Telephone Co. in 1951 in Las Cruces, NM. There he met Janet Elliott at a square dance. He soon came calling and they were married on March 21, 1953. He was later transferred to Albuquerque where he worked until his retirement and they raised their family.
Jim is survived by his wife of 67 years, Janet Elliott Garth; daughters Patty Garth Berry of Tijeras, NM, Cyndi Garth Owens and husband Cody of Rush Spring, OK; grandson Damon Phillips and wife Jennifer of Edgewood, NM; granddaughters Megan Aragon and husband Damon of Edgewood, NM, Janelle Reynolds and partner Topher Caranta of Albuquerque, NM, Serena Reynolds of Pensacola, FL; great-grandchildren Trinity, Abraham, Mahaila, Evelyn, Inara, Nikolai, Daxton and Donovan; and his brother Raymond Garth of Plano, TX. He is preceded in death by his father, Herbert Tate Garth; mother Faye Garth Dirickson; sister June Dirickson; and his son Michael James "Mickey" Garth.
A memorial service will be held on Thursday, February 13, 2020 at 10:00am at St. John's United Methodist Church, 2626 Arizona NE. The family requests that in lieu of flowers that donations be made either to the or to a in his name.
Published in Albuquerque Journal from Feb. 9 to Feb. 10, 2020