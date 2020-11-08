James Lincoln Franchell
James Lincoln Franchell was born in Medina, New York on Thursday, October 23, 1930 and passed away Friday, October 30, 2020 in Albuquerque, New Mexico. Jim is survived by Jean Starnes Franchell, his wife of 64 years; children, Carol (Bill Pinnell), Anne, James (Mindy), Chuck (Robyn) and Jeff (Lynn); grandchildren, Jeremy (Tanya), Jennae, Katie (Mark Lindsay), Jean Luc, Logan, and Romi Lemme; and great grandsons, James and Wesley. He is proceeded in death by granddaughter, Holly; parents, William and Ruth; and brothers, Bill and Jerry. Jim made his commitment to Christ at an early age. He and Jean where long-time members of Central United Methodist Church of Albuquerque. The relationships Jim and Jean made in the church's partnership Sunday School Class are among their dearest friends. An avid golfer, Jim scored a hole-in-one at the twin warrior's on August 8, 2007. Jim and Jean were active in Albuquerque's Square Dance community for many years and appeared in several Albuquerque Civic Light Opera productions together. A strong tenor, Jim sang in several choirs and Central Methodists Chordsmen Quartet. Jim also regaled family, friends, and gatherings with his cowboy poetry. Jim and Jean loved to travel and visited Europe several times. They took their grandchildren on Elder hostels across the United states. They made many trips to Branson, Missouri. They enjoyed sea cruises with family and friends A graduate of Southern Methodist university. Jim worked for Sears in Santa Fe where he and Jean made life-long friends. Jim and the family moved to Albuquerque in 1967 when Jim took a job with Allstate Insurance. There will be a Private Memorial Service. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Central United Methodist Church of Albuquerque.