James I. Greenwoll



James I "Jim" Greenwoll, 88, a resident of Albuquerque for 62 years, passed away peacefully at his home Friday, October 23, 2020 in the care and company of family.

Jim was born in Chicago, IL in 1931, to Clara and Ivan Greenwoll, who predeceased him in Albuquerque. Mr. Greenwoll joined the Air Force in 1952 during the Korean War and served four years. Upon graduation from technical school in Chicago, Jim was hired by Sandia National Laboratories in 1958 and retired in 2019 after 60 years. His job was his hobby.

He recently told family, "if my life had been planned, it couldn't have turned out better". Jim is survived by his brother, Donald; and his niece, Laura Wyse of Albuquerque; niece, Joann "Jody" Greenwoll and husband Larry Bechtholdt of Phoenix; great-nieces, Tracey Wyse and Jenine Wyse; and great-nephew, Dean Wyse of Albuquerque.

Due to the present public health crisis, no memorial service will be held at this time.

www.FrenchFunerals.com


Published in Albuquerque Journal on Nov. 1, 2020.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Nov. 1, 2020.
