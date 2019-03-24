Albuquerque Journal Obituaries
|
FRENCH Funerals – Cremations - University
1111 University Boulevard
Albuquerque, NM 87102
505-843-6333
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Mar. 28, 2019
10:00 AM
619 Copper Ave NW
Albuquerque, NM
Memorial Gathering
Thursday, Mar. 28, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Albuquerque Country Club
601 Laguna Blvd SW
Albuquerque, NM
James H. Foley

James H. Foley Obituary
James H. Foley



James H. Foley, passed peacefully at home on March 19, just one month short of his 94th birthday. Jim was born to Bernice Hesselden and James J. Foley. Raised in Albuquerque, he attended St. Mary's Elementary, Washington Junior High, and Albuquerque High School. He served in the Navy during WWII. He came back to UNM and on to Georgetown for his law degree. He returned to Albuquerque to partner with Quincy Adams forming Adams & Foley. His career was diversified including serving as President of Sandia Savings and Loan Association and City Attorney, finishing his career with the state of New Mexico in Risk Management. During retirement, Jim served on several boards. He had a passion for gardening and traveling.

He was preceded in death by his first wife, Martha Boren Foley, and his brother, John D. Foley. He is survived by his wife, Eloisa; his children, Jim Jr. (Susan), Denise (Steve), Martha Joan (Randy), Brian and Carol (David); seven grandchildren, and six great-grandchildren.

A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at Immaculate Conception Church, 619 Copper Ave NW, Albuquerque, on Thursday, March 28, at 10:00 a.m. A private Interment will follow. A reception will be held from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m. at Albuquerque Country Club, 601 Laguna Blvd SW, Albuquerque. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to . The family would like to thank his caregivers and the team at Comfort Keepers and Hospice of NM. Please visit our online guestbook for James at

www.FrenchFunerals.com
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Mar. 24, 2019
