James Hall Brister, 80, beloved father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend passed away on Monday, April 20th, 2020 in Albuquerque, New Mexico. He was preceded in death by his father, James Brister; mother, Wyona Hall Brister Ayer and by his brother, Thomas R. Brister.



James was born on July 14th, 1939, in Long Beach, California. He spent the early part of his childhood in Capitan, NM where his family homesteaded in the early 1900's. They relocated to Albuquerque after World War II. He attended New Mexico Military Institute in Roswell, NM and Valley High School in Albuquerque. He served in the US Navy and traveled many places.



James was truly a man who could do almost anything. He was an artist and jewelry maker who in the 1960's owned a jewelry store in Nob Hill with his sister where they designed and made custom silver and Turquoise pieces. He had the brain of an engineer and could build engines like a master mechanic or rebuild a motorcycle from scratch. He took pictures like a professional photographer, his favorite subjects were his family. James considered his girls Laura, Kendra and his grandchildren his greatest accomplishments in life and loved showing pictures of his travels around the US visiting them to everyone. He enjoyed riding his motorcycle and had a natural childlike curiosity. He had a big heart, was a joy to be around and will truly be missed but certainly never forgotten by all who knew and loved him.



He is survived by Judy Rickert and their daughters, Laura Railand and husband Pete, Kendra Rickert and husband Ben; granddaughters, Zeya and Arwen; grandson, Ezra; his sister, Darla B. Peay; niece and nephew, Wyona Peay and Aaron Peay and best friend, Ben Hamby.



In lieu of flowers, the family's asks for a donation in James' name, be made to the . Services are pending due to COVID-19 and a memorial will be held at a future date.



For information, email Kendra at



Arrangements by Direct Funeral Services, 2919 4th ST. NW. ABQ. 505-343-8008.



directfuneralservicesabq.com



