James Joel Sikora
James Joel Sikora



James Joel Sikora, age 79, born in Chicago, IL and a resident of Albuquerque since 1972, died on July 16th, 2020. He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Rita Jean Sikora, three children, James John Sikora (Kelly Franz), Lauriann Marie King (Christopher King), Joel Sikora (Susanne Sikora) and seven grandchildren, Sarah King, Sean King, Catherine Sikora, Jim Sikora, Hanna Sikora, Ella Sikora, Emmy Sikora. Mr. Sikora was an Army veteran and worked his entire career at the BDM Corporation and was a Fellow of MORS. He was a longtime member of the Chinese Cultural Center. A mass will be held at St. John XXIII on July 24th at 10:00 am. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Parkinson's Foundation in his honor. We will be streaming the services on Salazar Mortuary's Facebook page. Please visit James' online guestbook at

www.SalazarFunerals.com.


Published in Albuquerque Journal on Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Reflections Funerals & Life Celebrations
2400 Washington St. NE
Albuquerque, NM 87110
505-884-5777
