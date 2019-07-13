Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James Johnson Wilson. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

James Johnson Wilson



October 14, 1932 - July 6, 2019







Jim was a giant of a man in heart, mind, and spirit. His passion



for life was



unequaled as was his enthusiasm



for every thing he did. His love and generosity toward his family, friends, community, and country left wonderful memories that will not soon be forgotten. Our



hearts are heavy with



grief. This man was so



loved that he is irreplaceable to us all.



He is survived by his wife Joby; his chil-



dren Adrienne



(Tod) Lambert, Cheryl (Dan)



Bagley, Debbie



Harley, Bryan



Charlton, and



many grandchil-



dren and great



grandchildren. Jim was preceded in death by



his daughter



Stephanie.



A celebration of his life will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers



please make a donation to Second Chance Animal



Rescue NM (PO Box 15194,



Rio Rancho NM 87174)



