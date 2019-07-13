James Johnson Wilson

Obituary
James Johnson Wilson

October 14, 1932 - July 6, 2019



Jim was a giant of a man in heart, mind, and spirit. His passion

for life was

unequaled as was his enthusiasm

for every thing he did. His love and generosity toward his family, friends, community, and country left wonderful memories that will not soon be forgotten. Our

hearts are heavy with

grief. This man was so

loved that he is irreplaceable to us all.

He is survived by his wife Joby; his chil-

dren Adrienne

(Tod) Lambert, Cheryl (Dan)

Bagley, Debbie

Harley, Bryan

Charlton, and

many grandchil-

dren and great

grandchildren. Jim was preceded in death by

his daughter

Stephanie.

A celebration of his life will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers

please make a donation to Second Chance Animal

Rescue NM (PO Box 15194,

Rio Rancho NM 87174)
Published in Albuquerque Journal from July 13 to July 14, 2019
