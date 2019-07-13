James Johnson Wilson
October 14, 1932 - July 6, 2019
Jim was a giant of a man in heart, mind, and spirit. His passion
for life was
unequaled as was his enthusiasm
for every thing he did. His love and generosity toward his family, friends, community, and country left wonderful memories that will not soon be forgotten. Our
hearts are heavy with
grief. This man was so
loved that he is irreplaceable to us all.
He is survived by his wife Joby; his chil-
dren Adrienne
(Tod) Lambert, Cheryl (Dan)
Bagley, Debbie
Harley, Bryan
Charlton, and
many grandchil-
dren and great
grandchildren. Jim was preceded in death by
his daughter
Stephanie.
A celebration of his life will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers
please make a donation to Second Chance Animal
Rescue NM (PO Box 15194,
Rio Rancho NM 87174)
Published in Albuquerque Journal from July 13 to July 14, 2019