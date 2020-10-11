James Koch

James Allen KochJames Allen Koch, born in Morton, IL in 1931. Graduate from DePauw University and North Western University Medical School. He was drafted to the US Army, in the Doctor draft, in 1956. Where he was sent to Sandia Army Base Hospital, then after, had a Medical Practice in Albuquerque for 20 years. Later he excepted a teaching assignment at the University of Hawaii Medical School then followed that by a General Practice in the island of Molokai before returning to the mainland in 1996.He is survived by his wife, Sharen; and children, Martha, Steven, and Carol. Please visit our online guestbook for James at