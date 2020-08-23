James L. RifeJames L. Rife, 83, of Albuquerque, NM, went home to be with our Lord on Tuesday, August 18, 2020. Jim was born June 25, 1937, in Warsaw, IL. He graduated from Warsaw High School and DeVry University in the top 5% of his class. Jim served nine years in the United States Air Force. He then worked for Sandia National Laboratories for 30 years.He is preceded in death by his father and mother, Roland and Marie (Nichols) Rife; and sister, Joan Martin. He is survived by his wife, Joe Ann (Guymon) Rife; his two sons, Patrick (Denall) Rife and Michael (Laura) Rife; his granddaughter, Mackenzie Rife; his brother, Jerry (Margie) Rife; his sister, Martha (Dave) Willey; and many nieces and nephews. Special thanks to our family, friends, and neighbors for your help, prayers, and support.Private services will be held at the Santa Fe National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations made to Parkinson's Connection of Central New Mexico PO Box 36641 Albuquerque New Mexico 87176. Please visit our online guestbook for James at