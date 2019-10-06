Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James L. Whiteman. View Sign Service Information Interment 9:00 AM Santa Fe National Cemetery Memorial service 2:00 PM Faith Lutheran Church 10000 Spain Rd. NE Albuquerque , NM View Map Send Flowers Obituary

James L. Whiteman







James Lincoln Whiteman, 92, a 3rd generation native New Mexican and resident of Albuquerque, passed away peacefully on August 14, 2019. Jim was born on July 24th, 1927 in Roswell, New Mexico to Marks Lincoln Whiteman and Mary Robbie Hill. He married Elizabeth Anne Winegarner on July 2, 1957, at Bandelier National Monument. They were happily married for 55 years. Jim graduated from the University of New Mexico in 1950, with a degree in civil engineering and was hired by the Interstate Stream Commission to build damns in both Colorado and New Mexico. Ultimately, he became a Chief Hydrology Engineer for the New Mexico Office of the State Engineer in Santa Fe, New Mexico. Jim's military career began in 1944 when he trained to be a naval aviator and ended with his service in Vietnam as a United States Navy Seabee responsible for military construction. He retired as a Lt. Commander having earned the Bronze Star and the distinction of serving his country in three wars. Jim was truly an officer and a gentleman. He was bright, honorable, loyal, kind, dutiful and generous. Jim was selfless, always put others ahead of himself. Jim was interested in aviation and, in particular, building and flying model airplanes, which he enjoyed during his retirement. He was uniquely skilled, using his engineering training, as a builder with a particular fondness for propeller-era aviation. This interest led him to join the Flying Aces, a long association of friends who shared his passion for model building and flying. Jim had a strong faith and decided to publicly reaffirm his faith through re-baptism, at the age of 88. He is fondly remembered as a member of Faith Lutheran Church of Albuquerque. Jim was a devoted family man and is dearly missed.



He was preceded in death by his beloved wife Elizabeth Anne (Betty) Whiteman. Jim is survived by his son Daniel L. Whiteman, spouse Mary; grandson Matthew L. Whiteman, spouse Morgan, great-granddaughter June; granddaughter Tess Sykes, spouse Doug, great-granddaughter Holly; granddaughter Rebecca Early, spouse Robert; daughter Nancy Whiteman-Davenport, spouse Carlton, granddaughter Grace and fiance Logan Moss, granddaughter Julia, and granddaughter Lauren, sister Lee Frick of Potomac, Maryland and stepbrother Andrew M. Whiteman of Alamogordo, New Mexico.



Interment will take place at Santa Fe National Cemetery on Monday, October 14, 2019, at 9:00 a.m.; followed by a 2:00 p.m. Memorial Service at Faith Lutheran Church, 10000 Spain Rd. NE, in Albuquerque. Special thanks to Nancy Giblin, Tana McGarvey and the rest of the Sugar Hollow Boutique Assisted Living Team, as well as Sharon Jaynes with Kindred Hospice.



Memorial contributions may be made in James' name to Faith Lutheran Church, 10000 Spain Rd. Albuq., NM 87111.



