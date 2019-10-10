James L. Whiteman (1927 - 2019)
Service Information
Faith Lutheran Church
10000 Spain Rd NE
Albuquerque, NM 87111
Interment
Monday, Oct. 14, 2019
9:00 AM
Santa Fe National Cemetery
Memorial service
Monday, Oct. 14, 2019
2:00 PM
Faith Lutheran Church
10000 Spain Rd. NE
Albuquerque, NM
Obituary
James L. Whiteman



James Lincoln Whiteman, 92, a third generation native New Mexican and resident of Albuquerque, passed away peacefully on August 14, 2019. Interment will take place Monday, October 14, 2019, 9:00 a.m., at Santa Fe National Cemetery followed by a Memorial Service at 2:00 p.m. at Faith Lutheran Church, 10000 Spain Rd. NE, Albuquerque, NM 87111. Special thanks to Nancy Giblin, Tana McGarvey and the rest of the Sugar Hollow Boutique Assisted Living Team, as well as Sharon Jaynes with Kindred Hospice.

Memorial contributions may be made in James' name to Faith Lutheran Church. To read his full obituary, please visit our online guestbook for Jim at

www.FrenchFunerals.com
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Oct. 10, 2019
bullet U.S. Navy bullet World War II bullet Bronze Star
