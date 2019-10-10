James L. Whiteman
James Lincoln Whiteman, 92, a third generation native New Mexican and resident of Albuquerque, passed away peacefully on August 14, 2019. Interment will take place Monday, October 14, 2019, 9:00 a.m., at Santa Fe National Cemetery followed by a Memorial Service at 2:00 p.m. at Faith Lutheran Church, 10000 Spain Rd. NE, Albuquerque, NM 87111. Special thanks to Nancy Giblin, Tana McGarvey and the rest of the Sugar Hollow Boutique Assisted Living Team, as well as Sharon Jaynes with Kindred Hospice.
Memorial contributions may be made in James' name to Faith Lutheran Church. To read his full obituary, please visit our online guestbook for Jim at
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Oct. 10, 2019