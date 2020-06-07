James Lee Dossey "Jim"







James Lee Dossey (Jim) passed away on May 25th, 2020 at home with his beloved wife, Dorothy Dossey, by his side. He was born April 10th, 1929 in Amarillo, TX but lived most of his life in Albuquerque, NM. He was a devoted husband, loving father and a devout Christian. He held a bachelor and master's degree in electrical engineering and attended Hardin Simmons University, Stanford University and UNM. He was drafted and served in the US Air Force as a 2nd Lieutenant. He worked the majority of his career at Sandia National Laboratories and retired in 1985. He spent his career working in advanced weapons design and the testing of nuclear weapons.



He was preceded in death by his first wife, Cleo B. Dossey and his grandson Shaye Lorenz. He is survived by his wife Dorothy Dossey, his daughters Leslie R. Conrad and husband Matthew Conrad, Lee Ann Bolduc, his sister Darlyn Martin and husband Dr. Charles Martin, grandchildren Deanna Katzenberger (Ken Katzenberger), Stacy Miller (Adam Miller), Ryan Bolduc (Tiffany Bolduc), (Charity Lorenz) and 13 great grandchildren. He is also survived by his wife's sons Jim Stoneberger, Richard Stoneberger and wife Lynn, daughter Diana Briggs and husband Dr. Robert Briggs.



Daniel's Family Funeral Services is coordinating the arrangements and a service to celebrate his life will be announced at a later date when we are able to gather again.





