James Lucero
James Richard Lucero





James Richard Lucero, age 78, passed away Wednesday, November 18, 2020 in Albuquerque, NM.



James Richard Lucero was a loving husband, father, son, brother and friend.



He created a career for himself maintaining cutting edge super computers. His occupation allowed him world travel and memorable exotic family adventures. His relaxation came from listening to an eclectic collection of music and playing guitar.



He deeply loved his wife, family and the small community where he lived. He enjoyed remodeling and creating the family's homes. Always improving a home for the next family to enjoy.



No Services are scheduled at this time.


Published in Albuquerque Journal on Nov. 29, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Daniels Family Funeral Services, Carlisle Chapel
3113 Carlisle Blvd. NE
Albuquerque, NM 87110
(505) 884-1188
