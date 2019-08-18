Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James M. Hersey. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

James M. Hersey







James Merrill



Hersey, beloved



husband, father,



grandfather and great-



grandfather



passed away on August 8, 2019. He is survived by his wife of 65



years, Phyllis,



three daughters,



Susan Carmody



of San Diego, Karen Ellingboe and husband Brad, and Ann Campbell and husband Roger, all of Albuquerque, daughter-in-law Becky Hersey of Parker, Colorado, 10 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his son Steven Hersey and son-in-law Jerry Carmody.



Born in Ann Arbor, Michigan, Jim was raised in Independence, Iowa, and attended Cornell College and the University of Iowa Medical School. After completing his medical training, he and Phyllis moved their family to Denver where he practiced ophthalmology for over 35 years. After retirement in 1997, he regularily volunteered at the homeless shelter in downtown Denver and made two medical mission trips to the Philippines. Active in



his church, Jim served twice as president of the congregation of



Holy Shepherd



Lutheran Church in Lakewood, Colorado.



Jim loved skiing, golfing, hiking and playing tennis with both family and friends and was an avid Denver Broncos and Rockies fan. He loved to read and to travel especially to Hawaii. Jim was interested in a wide variety of topics, and could find a point of shared interest with just about anyone. He was one of those about whom it could be said, "He never met a stranger." In 2008, after 43 years in Denver, Jim and Phyllis moved to Albuquerque.



Jim will always be remembered for his love of family and his willingness to help others. A memorial service will be held on September 14, 2019 at 11 am at Faith Lutheran Church, 10,000 Spain Rd. NE. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to The



Parkinson Association.



