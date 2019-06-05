Services FRENCH Funerals – Cremations - University 1111 University Boulevard Albuquerque , NM 87102 505-843-6333 Resources More Obituaries for James Parker Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? James M. Parker

Obituary Condolences Flowers James M. Parker







In 1942 Robert (Bob) and Evelyn Parker gave a gift to the world that would eventfully touch thousands of lives. James M. Parker joined his two older brothers, Robert and Al, in the family home in Ponca city, Oklahoma. Their little sister, Jane, would later complete the Parker family in 1946. Jim always said Jane was the cover-up for the mistake his parents made with him. At the age of three he would start his life-long battle with asthma. As an incredibly successful participant in a research grant in Scripts Institute in La Jolla, California in 1991 Jim was able to, in essence be cured of his disease. As weeks progressed he would often say I never knew a human could feel so good. Although his asthma had been put under control the damage done to his lungs ultimately caused his death on Friday, May 31, 2019.



Even though he struggled with his asthma he was able to be a star on his high school tennis team and later at the collegiate level. Jim took such pride in saying that he played some truly great tennis players in the US mid-west tournaments successfully beating people that would later make winning appearances at Wimbledon.



As a third generation Oklahoma State University Cowboy, where his grandfather was the dean of the agricultural department and one of the founders of the OSU Kappa Sigma Fraternity, Jim earned his undergraduate degree in accounting as well as his law degree through a combined curriculum with University of Oklahoma School of Law in a six-year program. His workaholic lifestyle began while he carried heavy course loads, worked as a house boy in the Zeta Tau Alpha sorority, and played team tennis.



Humor was an absolute mainstay in his life. During their 52 years of marriage to Linda Hisey Parker, Jim took great joy in telling anyone who would listen about their beginnings, "Oh, you know, hometown girl makes good, marries local hero." Or in reference to his marriage tenure he would say when asked he had had eight good years out of 52 and his wife would jokingly say "At least you've had eight."



In 1971 the couple began their family with the birth of Todd followed by a second son, Tyson two years later. Jim's unrelenting passion for sports continued with a coaching job at Lobo Little League, often times handling two teams at a time, and later American Legion teams. After his sons left for collage he continued to coach "for pay" at Menaul High School and Albuquerque Academy Middle School, estimating with a smile that he made roughly $.15 per hour. Jim also enjoyed playing sports long after most would have stopped. Even though the umpires had instituted "Dinosaur Run Rule" for him, if he was close to touching the base he was safe, Jim finally stepped away from the Modrall softball team



after one of



the coaches announced Jim was their only player who could turn a homerun into a triple.



As the personification of a Type A personality he was always setting goals that when met were rewarded with something as simple as a getting his ever-present cowboy boots polished at the Model Barber shop, go watch UNM Lobo Baseball game or buy a new cowboy hat at the Men's Hat Shop. His last major goal was to actively practice law for 50 years and when met reduced his seven-day work week to three days. Jim frequently lamented that it was almost impossible to cram his normal 72hour work week into 36. His legal career repeatedly received acknowledgements of his talents such as "Super Lawyers of the Southwest" and inclusions in the "Best Lawyers of America" in not the usual one or two classifications but in multiple areas of expertise. His passion for small businesses was transferred to



the Washington D.C. based Small Business Council of America where he served for over 30 years and was awarded the Connie



Murdock Award for Excellence. But the apex in his career occurred when he was selected as one of the 100 best graduates over 100 years at OSU Spears School of Business.



Jim and Linda's family grew to include Todd's wife, Yvette; and daughter, Miranda and Tyson's wife, Krista; and daughters, Lillian and Ella. In addition to attending the many sporting events of his granddaughters he still found time to serve on local community boards such as



Albuquerque Petroleum



Club, Samaritan



Counselling Center and Corrales Cultural Arts Council.



As a lawyer to hundreds of both small and large family owned businesses he and Linda co-founded the UNM ASM Parker Center for Family Business. His advice was not just based on working with other families but actually had hands on experience in the Thompson Parker Lumber Co in Oklahoma where his father was the regional manager.



Services are being held Saturday, June 8, 2019 at 9:30 a.m. First Presbyterian Church, 215 Locust



Street NE, Albuquerque



NM.



In lieu of flowers the



family would appreciate



a more lasting remembrance and have created the James M. Parker Memorial Endowment for the benefit of the Parker Center for Family Business. Contributions may be sent to Albuquerque Community Foundation, 624 Tijeras Ave NW, Albuquerque NM 87102. Please visit our online guestbook for James at www.frenchfunerals.com Published in Albuquerque Journal from June 5 to June 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries