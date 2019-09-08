Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James Marino. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

James Farlow Marino







James Farlow Marino, age 52, peacefully passed away at home on June 19, 2019. James, an avid eagle scout, is the beloved son of Charles and the late Gay Marino, brother of John and the late David (Mary Jo) and the late Gage Marino, uncle of Matthew, Brian and Joseph Marino. A native Chicagoan, James relocated to Albuquerque in 1994, where he had a career in sign making & later a second career in culinary arts.



A Memorial Service will be held at 11 a.m. on Sunday, September 22, 2019 in the Pottery Room of the Indian Pueblo Cultural Center, 2401 12th Street NW, Albuquerque, NM 87104. Donations in Memory of James may be made to Ronald McDonald House Charities of New Mexico, 1011 Yale Blvd., NE, Alb, NM 87106.



