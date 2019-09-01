Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James Marion Bunch. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

James Marion Bunch







James Marion



Bunch was born April 23, 1934, in Hastings, NE. He passed away



peacefully in his sleep on August 20, 2019 at age 85. After graduating from Hastings High School in 1952, he married Elayne



Grothen in 1954 and completed his BA in physics with a math minor at Hastings College in 1956. They had two children, Robyn and John. Jim completed his PhD in solid state physics at the University of Nebraska in Lincoln in 1967. Then the family moved to Los Alamos where Jim was a staff member at Los Alamos National Laboratory. From 1981-1985, he was a process engineer at Mostek, a semiconductor manufacturing company in Colorado Springs, CO; and then he returned to LANL. He met his second wife, Karen, at Stockton Folk Dance Camp in CA in 1987 and married her in a garden wedding in Klamath Falls, OR two years later. He helped raise her two children, Lisa and Greg in Los Alamos. His work at LANL focused on engineering and applied physics activities in support of weapons and fusion energy projects until his retirement in 1993.



When he wasn't working, Jim loved the outdoors especially hiking, skiing,



biking, camping and traveling with Karen in their RV to the Pacific Northwest. Always a woodworker, he remodeled his houses and built workshops for special projects. As an avid reader, he spent hours researching topics and reading his Kindle. Music was another passion. He played violin and viola in the Los Alamos Symphony and Santa Fe Community Orchestra for several years and built three harpsichords and a hammered dulcimer. He was always good at finding ways to make things work. Jim and Karen enjoyed recreational folk



dancing in



groups in Los Alamos, Santa Fe



and Albuquerque and performed



for various cultural events. Ham Radio was a fun diversion; he chatted with folks across the world. Jim was a member of Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Los Alamos and later joined St. Paul Lutheran Church



when he and Karen moved to Albuquerque in 2005.



Jim was preceded in death by his parents,



Wayne and Erma Bunch, his first wife, Elayne, and his brother-in-law, Philip Hanson. He is survived by his wife, Karen; daughter, Robyn Petersen; son, John Bunch (Mary), all of Albuquerque, NM; step-



daughter, Lisa Mansfield



(Bruce), Anthem, AZ; and step-son, Greg Fitch



(Laura), Houston, TX. He was proud of his grandchildren: Brett Petersen, Albuquerque, NM; Brad Petersen (Gene Powell), Bush, LA; Jimmy Bunch, Lubbock, TX; Kate Bunch-Sutton (Hunter), Virginia Beach, VA; Michael and Laurie Mansfield, Anthem, AZ, and his great-grandson, Adrian Petersen, Albuquerque, NM. He is also survived by his lap dog, Sophie.



The family wishes to thank Corus Home Health, Corus Health Hospice, and Nurturing Hearts Assisted Living house caregivers who provided support and loving comfort. A celebration of his life will be held on Friday, September 6 at 11 am at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 1100 Indian School Rd. NE, Albuquerque, NM, 87102 with a reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions



may be made to St. Paul Lutheran Church, Animal Humane New Mexico, 615 Virginia St. SE, Albuquerque, NM 87108, or a .



James Marion BunchJames MarionBunch was born April 23, 1934, in Hastings, NE. He passed awaypeacefully in his sleep on August 20, 2019 at age 85. After graduating from Hastings High School in 1952, he married ElayneGrothen in 1954 and completed his BA in physics with a math minor at Hastings College in 1956. They had two children, Robyn and John. Jim completed his PhD in solid state physics at the University of Nebraska in Lincoln in 1967. Then the family moved to Los Alamos where Jim was a staff member at Los Alamos National Laboratory. From 1981-1985, he was a process engineer at Mostek, a semiconductor manufacturing company in Colorado Springs, CO; and then he returned to LANL. He met his second wife, Karen, at Stockton Folk Dance Camp in CA in 1987 and married her in a garden wedding in Klamath Falls, OR two years later. He helped raise her two children, Lisa and Greg in Los Alamos. His work at LANL focused on engineering and applied physics activities in support of weapons and fusion energy projects until his retirement in 1993.When he wasn't working, Jim loved the outdoors especially hiking, skiing,biking, camping and traveling with Karen in their RV to the Pacific Northwest. Always a woodworker, he remodeled his houses and built workshops for special projects. As an avid reader, he spent hours researching topics and reading his Kindle. Music was another passion. He played violin and viola in the Los Alamos Symphony and Santa Fe Community Orchestra for several years and built three harpsichords and a hammered dulcimer. He was always good at finding ways to make things work. Jim and Karen enjoyed recreational folkdancing ingroups in Los Alamos, Santa Feand Albuquerque and performedfor various cultural events. Ham Radio was a fun diversion; he chatted with folks across the world. Jim was a member of Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Los Alamos and later joined St. Paul Lutheran Churchwhen he and Karen moved to Albuquerque in 2005.Jim was preceded in death by his parents,Wayne and Erma Bunch, his first wife, Elayne, and his brother-in-law, Philip Hanson. He is survived by his wife, Karen; daughter, Robyn Petersen; son, John Bunch (Mary), all of Albuquerque, NM; step-daughter, Lisa Mansfield(Bruce), Anthem, AZ; and step-son, Greg Fitch(Laura), Houston, TX. He was proud of his grandchildren: Brett Petersen, Albuquerque, NM; Brad Petersen (Gene Powell), Bush, LA; Jimmy Bunch, Lubbock, TX; Kate Bunch-Sutton (Hunter), Virginia Beach, VA; Michael and Laurie Mansfield, Anthem, AZ, and his great-grandson, Adrian Petersen, Albuquerque, NM. He is also survived by his lap dog, Sophie.The family wishes to thank Corus Home Health, Corus Health Hospice, and Nurturing Hearts Assisted Living house caregivers who provided support and loving comfort. A celebration of his life will be held on Friday, September 6 at 11 am at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 1100 Indian School Rd. NE, Albuquerque, NM, 87102 with a reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributionsmay be made to St. Paul Lutheran Church, Animal Humane New Mexico, 615 Virginia St. SE, Albuquerque, NM 87108, or a . Published in Albuquerque Journal on Sept. 1, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Albuquerque Journal Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations