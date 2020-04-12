Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James Melfi Jr.. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

James Melfi Jr.







What follows is the story of a life lived large, with a big heart and a beautiful mind. He rode through life's wide-open spaces, never to be fenced in. James Melfi Jr. (Jim) was born on Thursday, May 21, 1928, in Newark, New Jersey to James Joseph Gerard Melfi ("JJ") and Antoinette Elena Melfi (Pizzani). He was the eldest of six children, followed by Nancy Georgia, Mary Anne, Joseph, Frank and Bill. He was preceded in death by his parents; siblings, Nancy Georgia and Joseph (in infancy), Mary Anne (2016), Bill (2016); and his wife, Christa (2015). He is survived by his brother, Frank Melfi and his companion, Mary Ann Wicks; brother-in-law, William Knight; sisters-in law Karen Melfi and Chris Melfi; cousin, Armand Serafino and his wife, Kathy; cousin, Gerry Serafino and his wife, Ann; and his children, James F. Melfi, and his wife, Louise; Julie Baldoni, and her husband, Jim; John Melfi, and his wife, Heidi; Jennifer Street, and her husband, Ed; and nine grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.



After an early childhood on the meaner streets of Newark, the family settled in Nutley, New Jersey, where Jim made many friends, got up to good-natured mischief, spent summers at Manasquan Beach, and won the Jitterbug dance contest in high school. He graduated from New York University with a degree in English, and minors in Physics and History, at age 20. Disagreeing with JJ over further study, Jim headed west, working in Idaho as a logger. Facing hard times, he landed a job as a teacher in a one-room schoolhouse in Blanchard, Idaho, followed by teaching stints in Potomac, Montana and Big Delta, Alaska.



In 1954, Jim was drafted to serve during the Korean War and was sent to Germany, where he worked on guided artillery. Two years later, he met the love of his life, Christa, in Hamburg, got engaged after only two days, and was married to her for 58 years, until her passing in 2015. They had many adventures together and traveled the world.



Jim and Christa lived in New Jersey for a short time after marrying, but then they decided try his luck in a different locale and moved west to New Mexicoâ€"first to Carrizozo (operating a copper mine), followed by moves to Las Cruces (working in the New Mexico State University Physical Science Lab) and Fort Stanton (serving as a purchasing director for NM State Hospitals), before settling in Albuquerque, where he joined JJ at Reserve Industries, and its subsidiaries, in 1970. His career at Reserve spanned 42 years and over that time he served as the company's vice-president, president and chairman of the board. He loved working with JJ, Frank and Bill at Reserve, and together they rode the ups-and-downs of the uranium and mining industry. Jim's job took him across the United States and around the world. He is remembered by his co-workers for his leadership, mental acuity, fairness, risk taking and intuition. Even though busy with his professional life, Jim volunteered his time and talent to the parish of Immaculate Heart of Mary in Las Cruces, Barrett House in Albuquerque and the Vista Hill Foundation of San Diego.



When Jim was just a child, he accidentally shot out his mother's mirror while admiring himself and his beloved BB gun. Despite this inauspicious beginning, he eventually became an excellent shot, a marksman, and his hunting adventures took him from New Mexico to Alaska, and internationally to Canada, Mexico, Poland and Bolivia. He had quite the stash of hunting stories, and though he didn't brag, he loved to share his adventures. Guests at his home could see a bear skin rug, as well as "Stanislaus," a boar's head from a night hunt in Poland. He rode to the hounds with the Juan TomÃ¡s Hunting Club in his late sixties. He also loved deep sea fishing, most notably spending an extended boating trip with brother Bill in Mexico, when Jim was in his eighties.



Jim was strong, physically and mentally. He bore his tragedies with an indomitable spirit, and could smile and still find a joke, even if his heart was breaking. In the last two years of his life he had memory impairment and lived at the Northridge Alzheimer's Center in Albuquerque. He was well loved by the staff because he always maintained a quick wit. During this time and into his nineties, he worked out three times a week with a personal trainer. After Jim broke his hip, the physical therapist noted that he was one of the strongest 90-year-olds she had ever seen.



Jim died of complications from a fall on Friday, March 20, 2020. His long ride ended and now his perennial spirit and courage live on in the hearts of those who loved him. His Rosary, Funeral and Celebration of Life will be held at a later date, when the current restrictions are lifted. Updates will be listed at



Our hearts are already breaking, and Jenny, Julie, Johnny and Jimmy wish Daddy Jim the best in Heaven. Please visit our online guestbook for James at



