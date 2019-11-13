Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James Michael Gaynor. View Sign Service Information Daniels Family Funeral Services 7601 Wyoming Blvd Ne Albuquerque , NM 87109 (505)-821-0010 Visitation 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM Daniels Family Funeral Services 7601 Wyoming Blvd Ne Albuquerque , NM 87109 View Map Funeral service 9:00 AM Heights Cumberland Presbyterian Church 8600 Academy Rd NE View Map Send Flowers Obituary

James Michael Gaynor







James Michael Gaynor, lifelong Albuquerque resident, died Monday, November 11, 2019 at the age of 63 as a result of an aggressive form of brain cancer.



He was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Agnes Gaynor; brother, Dennis Gaynor; father-in-law, Doug Spence; and brother-in-law, Larry Spence.



Born in Albuquerque in 1956, Jim attended Annunciation Catholic School, Monroe Junior High, and Sandia High School. After obtaining his Pharmacy degree at UNM, he worked as a Pharmacist in the Albuquerque area for 38 years. He was extremely dedicated to his profession, and always expressed a sense of concern for his customers, with whom he developed many close relationships over the years.



The mountains and lakes in the surrounding Albuquerque area were a lifetime passion of Jim's. He loved spending his rare free time outdoors hiking, fishing, camping, star gazing and, above all, the thrill of soaring above it on a hang glider. In the late 70's, Jim was among the first local hang gliding pilots to brave the challenge of launching off the edge of Sandia Crest to glide above the peaks and canyons, slowly descending to the foothill base below.



Those that know Jim best most often describe him as a generous soul, "always helping someone with something." He was very devoted to his family and friends and eagerly made himself available to provide whatever type of support he could. Always an animal lover, Jim whole-heartedly enjoyed a strong bond with his dogs over the years. The love and devotion his pets provided were a source of joy throughout his life.



Jim's steadfast religious faith was a source of lifelong strength. When faced with the devastating health challenge of this last year, his love of God gave him the courage, acceptance and sense of peace he needed for his final struggle. Jim chose to stay at home with his cherished wife and family by his side, who lovingly cared for him every step of the way.



Jim is survived by his wife of 38 years, Toni Spence Gaynor, their son Matthew Gaynor, daughter Rahanon Elsen, grand-daughter Felicia Elsen, and Mother-in-law, Jean Spence all residing in Albuquerque. Jim's surviving siblings and families are sisters Kathy Brady of Portland, OR, Joan Gaynor, Torrance, CA, and Patti Lloyd; with children Lauren and Joseph, Torrance, CA; sister-in-law Becky Gaynor, Albuquerque; with children Chris Gaynor of Albuquerque, and Michael Gaynor (Sheri and daughter Michaela) of Amarillo, TX.



Visitation will be held Friday, November 15, 2019, 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm, in Daniels Family Funeral Services - Wyoming Chapel, 7601 Wyoming Blvd NE. Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, November 16, 2019, 9:00 am, at Heights Cumberland Presbyterian Church, 8600 Academy Rd NE. Interment to follow in Gate of Heaven Cemetery, 7999 Wyoming Blvd NE., Albuquerque.



In lieu of flowers donations may be given in Jim's honor to Heights Cumberland Presbyterian Church or the Salvation Army. To view information or leave a condolence, please visit



www.danielsfuneral.com.



