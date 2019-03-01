Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James "Jim" Murray. View Sign

James "Jim" Murray







Jim Murray,



March 15, 1926 â€" Feb. 24, 2019. Our nation lost another World War II patriot, James Manley Murray, on February 24, 2019. He was a veteran of the U.S. Navy, serving in the Asiatic Pacific Campaign and Japanese Occupation during the war. He also provided exceptional service for more than 30 years at Sandia National Laboratories. Born in Goodman, Missouri on March 15, 1926, Jim had three older sisters and shared fond memories of summers with them and his cousins on the family farm in Picher, Oklahoma. He joined the Navy in 1944. After returning home, he re-enlisted and served in Washington, D.C. and Albuquerque. It was in Albuquerque where he met his wife Anne Bercharlie and they married in 1949. They had four children. Jim started at Sandia Labs as a security guard. He eventually moved into the logistics department, where he was assigned to oversee construction of facilities at Johnson Island, Hawaii. During the summers, he would use his vacation time to take his wife and children on road trips to see family in Oklahoma and New York. Upon his retirement in 1981, he and his wife built many more special memories traveling throughout the United States. Jim died of a broken heart only 24 days after his wife Anne passed away. They would have celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary on March 3. His family will be celebrating their amazing lives on March 2 at Rio Rancho First Baptist Church at 11am. Jim and Anne will be interred together at the Santa Fe National Cemetery. Jim requested that in lieu of flowers, you honor him with donations to Joy Junction Homeless Shelter. Jim and Anne are survived by their loving children June Kerby (Dennis), Mark Murray (Karli), Brian Murray (Grace), and Peggy Langdon (Pat). Their cherished memories will live on with their eight grandchildren and eleven great-grandchildren.



James "Jim" MurrayJim Murray,March 15, 1926 â€" Feb. 24, 2019. Our nation lost another World War II patriot, James Manley Murray, on February 24, 2019. He was a veteran of the U.S. Navy, serving in the Asiatic Pacific Campaign and Japanese Occupation during the war. He also provided exceptional service for more than 30 years at Sandia National Laboratories. Born in Goodman, Missouri on March 15, 1926, Jim had three older sisters and shared fond memories of summers with them and his cousins on the family farm in Picher, Oklahoma. He joined the Navy in 1944. After returning home, he re-enlisted and served in Washington, D.C. and Albuquerque. It was in Albuquerque where he met his wife Anne Bercharlie and they married in 1949. They had four children. Jim started at Sandia Labs as a security guard. He eventually moved into the logistics department, where he was assigned to oversee construction of facilities at Johnson Island, Hawaii. During the summers, he would use his vacation time to take his wife and children on road trips to see family in Oklahoma and New York. Upon his retirement in 1981, he and his wife built many more special memories traveling throughout the United States. Jim died of a broken heart only 24 days after his wife Anne passed away. They would have celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary on March 3. His family will be celebrating their amazing lives on March 2 at Rio Rancho First Baptist Church at 11am. Jim and Anne will be interred together at the Santa Fe National Cemetery. Jim requested that in lieu of flowers, you honor him with donations to Joy Junction Homeless Shelter. Jim and Anne are survived by their loving children June Kerby (Dennis), Mark Murray (Karli), Brian Murray (Grace), and Peggy Langdon (Pat). Their cherished memories will live on with their eight grandchildren and eleven great-grandchildren. Funeral Home Daniels Family Funeral Services, Sara Chapel

4310 Sara Road SE

Rio Rancho , NM 87124

(505) 892-9920 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Albuquerque Journal on Mar. 1, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Albuquerque Journal Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close