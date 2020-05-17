Anna Carol Davidson Nagel







Anna Carol Davidson Nagel passed away in Las Vegas, NV on May 2nd, 2002. Anna Carol was born on June 25th, 1922 in Hutchinson, Kansas and grew up in Spearman and Levelland, Texas. She was preceded in death by her husband of 68 years, James Paul Nagel of Humble, Texas. She met James while working at an Oil Field Supply Office as a telephone operator and he had to report the daily crude oil production figures. They were married in May 1941 and remained so until his death in 2008. After WWII she and James reentered the rough and tumble world of the West Texas Oil Fields, and accompanied him to Levelland and Midland/Odessa, Texas. When he was recalled to the USAF in 1947 she became and remained an Air Force wife until his retirement in 1963 and settled in Albuquerque. She had accompanied him and their children to Air Force assignments in Ohio, New York, Alaska, Florida, Guam and Japan. While in Japan she traveled to Hong Kong and Taiwan. In Albuquerque she had her own book business called Rocking A Books and worked as a private secretary to Fred Harmon, the Western Artist. After James's death she lived in Air Force Village, San Antonio, Texas and spent her final years in the VA home in Boulder City, NV. She survived a mild case of the Corvid-19 virus and passed away peacefully. She will be interred with James in the Santa Fe National Cemetery, Sant Fe, NM. She is survived by her daughter Paula Smith of Henderson, NV, son James of San Diego, CA, cousin Nan Orr of Albuquerque, as well as 4 grandchildren and 5 great grand children. Ann Carol loved her husband, her children, traveling and champagne. Have some champagne in her honor, we plan too.





