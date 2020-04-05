Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James Patrick Bradley. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Dr. James Patrick Bradley of Albuquerque, NM passed away on Friday, March 27, 2020 at the age of 57. Jim was born on Friday, August 10, 1962, in West Point, NY and was the son of Patricia (Michaud) and Jerome Bradley (deceased). He grew up in Hampden, ME with his four siblings, Teresa Bradley, Susan (Bradley) Simms, John Bradley, and Kathy (Bradley) Caron. Jim graduated in the top 5% of his graduating 1985 class from U.S. Military Academy at West Point and obtained his medical degree from the University of Vermont. He spent 16 years as an Army physician and became quadruple board-certified in Internal Medicine, Pulmonary, Critical Care, and Sleep Medicine. He was a Pulmonologist/Intensivist in Las Cruces, NM before settling in Albuquerque, where he was twice named "Provider of the Year" and Chief of Staff of Lovelace Medical Center. Jim's latest endeavor was in the ICU's front-line treatment of COVID-19 patients. His vivacious spirit and kindhearted nature live on through his children, Taylor and Christopher Bradley. He was a hero and role model for his family and the community at large. We love you and know you will make a fantastic guardian angel. A Memorial Ceremony will be held at a later date due to the COVID-19 restrictions. Location TBD. Please visit our online guestbook for Dr. Bradley for a full obituary and more information at



