James R. Moore







James "Jim" Ronald Moore will be remembered as the consummate nice guy; fenuine, good-humored, and king-hearted, traits he maintained to the end of his life. Jim passed away on April 30, at the age of 91, in Houston, Texas. Jim was born November 11, 1928 in Laurel, Nebraska to Ruth and Tom Moore. The family moved to Laramie, Wyoming when he was nine. He served in the 151st Tank Battalion of the Wyoming National Guard during the Korean Conflict and graduated from the University of Wyoming in 1953.



Jim moved to Santa Fe, New Mexico in May 1953 to join the family business, Moore's clothing store. He was a respected businessman at locations on the Plaza and St. Michael's Drive for 33 years, always grateful to his many friends and customers.



Jim was active in Santa Fe's First Presbyterian Church. He joined the Santa Fe Rotary Club in 1953, and never missed a meeeting.



In 2010, Jim moved to Houston. He joined the West University Rotary Club and enjoyed senior bowling. He is survived by his wife, Laverta, daughter Alice Moore and son-in-law Amitava Dasgupta. Jim is also survived by his sister-in-law Treva Henry, and his special nephews and nieces:



Terry Moore Boothman (Joe), Max Boothman, Tomas Moore, Tomas Luke Moore, Lynda Watson (David), Barbara Clark (Eric), Tracey Hawkins (Keith), Pay Hays Moore and Warren Boothman.



The family requests any donations in Jim's memory be made to your local food bank to help families struggling with COVID-19. Jim will be buried at the Santa Fe National Cemetery at a later date.





