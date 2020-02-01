James Robert "Bob" Dye
James Robert "Bob" Dye passed away on Friday, 4 January 2020, at home surrounded by his loved ones, after a long illness. He is survived by his wife of 40 years, Donna L. Dye; his brother, Michael Dye, and Bob's children and their spouses, Michele Broughton, Christopher Dye (Dan Szpak), Andrea Dye (Tracy Corum), Robert Smead (Jennie), David Dye (Debi), and Jeff Smead (Jennifer); and his grandchildren, Thais Tripp (Dean) Jessye Potter, Natalie Smead, Jerrika Sanders (Michael), Brittany Dye, Justin Smead (Jazmin), Connor Dye (Haley) Devon Yarbrough (Dustin), Brittany Boring, and Jeffrey Eustice; and 13 great-grandchildren. In life, Bob was a
professional golf instructor and an animal lover. At Bob's request, there will be no formal services. In lieu of flowers, the family is asking for donation to Daisy Farm Sanctuary via Paypal at
[email protected]
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Feb. 1, 2020