James Rowen

Obituary
James (Jimmy) Rowen



James (Jimmy)

Rowen born

11/27/50 in

Albuquerque

passed away on

4/19/19. He was a kind man who

loved riding his

motorcycle and

loved animals.

He would do anything for anyone who needed his help. He lived a great life and he lived it his way. He was preceded in death by his parents Mary and Robert Rowen, and son James Rowen. He is survived by his long-time partner Jennifer

Millard and her children Danielle and Joseph.

He is also survived by three sisters,

Susan Hauquitz

and husband

Scott, Linda

Lechalk, Sharon

Radloff and

brother Wayne

Rowen. He leaves behind daughter

Shawna Lupton

and many nieces/nephews. He will be greatly missed by those who

knew him well and those whose life he touched.

Many thanks to Timmy

Ranney for his unfaltering willingness to help Jimmy.

A Celebration of Life will be held at Billy's Pub at 1020 Juan Tabo NE on

5/18/19 at noon.
Published in Albuquerque Journal from May 8 to May 12, 2019
