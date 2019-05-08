James (Jimmy) Rowen
James (Jimmy)
Rowen born
11/27/50 in
Albuquerque
passed away on
4/19/19. He was a kind man who
loved riding his
motorcycle and
loved animals.
He would do anything for anyone who needed his help. He lived a great life and he lived it his way. He was preceded in death by his parents Mary and Robert Rowen, and son James Rowen. He is survived by his long-time partner Jennifer
Millard and her children Danielle and Joseph.
He is also survived by three sisters,
Susan Hauquitz
and husband
Scott, Linda
Lechalk, Sharon
Radloff and
brother Wayne
Rowen. He leaves behind daughter
Shawna Lupton
and many nieces/nephews. He will be greatly missed by those who
knew him well and those whose life he touched.
Many thanks to Timmy
Ranney for his unfaltering willingness to help Jimmy.
A Celebration of Life will be held at Billy's Pub at 1020 Juan Tabo NE on
5/18/19 at noon.
