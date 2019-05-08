Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James Rowen. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

James (Jimmy) Rowen







James (Jimmy)



Rowen born



11/27/50 in



Albuquerque



passed away on



4/19/19. He was a kind man who



loved riding his



motorcycle and



loved animals.



He would do anything for anyone who needed his help. He lived a great life and he lived it his way. He was preceded in death by his parents Mary and Robert Rowen, and son James Rowen. He is survived by his long-time partner Jennifer



Millard and her children Danielle and Joseph.



He is also survived by three sisters,



Susan Hauquitz



and husband



Scott, Linda



Lechalk, Sharon



Radloff and



brother Wayne



Rowen. He leaves behind daughter



Shawna Lupton



and many nieces/nephews. He will be greatly missed by those who



knew him well and those whose life he touched.



Many thanks to Timmy



Ranney for his unfaltering willingness to help Jimmy.



A Celebration of Life will be held at Billy's Pub at 1020 Juan Tabo NE on



5/18/19 at noon.



James (Jimmy) RowenJames (Jimmy)Rowen born11/27/50 inAlbuquerquepassed away on4/19/19. He was a kind man wholoved riding hismotorcycle andloved animals.He would do anything for anyone who needed his help. He lived a great life and he lived it his way. He was preceded in death by his parents Mary and Robert Rowen, and son James Rowen. He is survived by his long-time partner JenniferMillard and her children Danielle and Joseph.He is also survived by three sisters,Susan Hauquitzand husbandScott, LindaLechalk, SharonRadloff andbrother WayneRowen. He leaves behind daughterShawna Luptonand many nieces/nephews. He will be greatly missed by those whoknew him well and those whose life he touched.Many thanks to TimmyRanney for his unfaltering willingness to help Jimmy.A Celebration of Life will be held at Billy's Pub at 1020 Juan Tabo NE on5/18/19 at noon. Published in Albuquerque Journal from May 8 to May 12, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Albuquerque Journal Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close